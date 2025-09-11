Thursday, September 11, 2025
HomeNewsELECTIONS 2025 FELL SHORT OF FREE AND FAIR, GHRA SAYS WIN COULD...
NewsPolitics

ELECTIONS 2025 FELL SHORT OF FREE AND FAIR, GHRA SAYS WIN COULD REDUCE ETHNIC POLARIZATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
121

GHRA: 2025 Elections Peaceful but Not Free and Fair

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) says while the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections were largely peaceful, they did not meet the standards of being free and fair.

In a statement to the press, the GHRA noted that none of the international observer missions concluded that the elections were free and fair. Instead, the reports highlighted what they described as the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) abuse of incumbency—including the use of state media, government vehicles, property, and personnel to advance its campaign.

Despite those advantages, the GHRA pointed out that the PPP fell short of securing a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, with turnout lower than expected in its traditional strongholds.

The association also criticized the structure of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), saying its reliance on nominations from the major political parties undermines its independence. The GHRA recalled that electoral reform has been stalled since a unanimous agreement in 2000, including the proposal to convert regions into single constituencies.

The watchdog further observed that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), contesting under the APNU banner, suffered significant losses in Regions 4 and 10. Those votes instead shifted to the newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, which emerged as the main opposition.

According to the GHRA, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s visible disappointment at APNU’s decline underscored the changing political landscape. “Beyond policy positions, WIN’s rise may help reduce decades-long ethnic polarization between Afro- and Indo-Guyanese communities—an unexpected but welcome development,” the body said.

Meanwhile, the government, through its Department of Public Information, launched a scathing response, branding the GHRA as anti-PPP and accusing it of having “zero moral authority” to comment on the credibility or transparency of the 2025 polls.

Previous article
TOUTED AMENDMENTS TO CYBECRIME ACT WORRYING – CATHY HUGHES
Next article
BAMIA PRIMARY SCHOOL STILL NOT COMPLETE, SEVERAL DEADLINES MISSED, SCHOOL WAS EXPECTED TO OPEN ITS DOORS FOR 2025/2025 ACADEMIC YEAR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“CONSUME LOTS OF WATER, BEVERAGES, AND FRUITS” PHYSICIAN URGES AS EL...

DANCE AND MASQUERADE TAKE CENTER STAGE ON DAY 3 OF GEORGETOWN...