ELECTIONS 2025 FELL SHORT OF FREE AND FAIR, GHRA SAYS WIN COULD REDUCE ETHNIC POLARIZATION

GHRA: 2025 Elections Peaceful but Not Free and Fair

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) says while the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections were largely peaceful, they did not meet the standards of being free and fair.

In a statement to the press, the GHRA noted that none of the international observer missions concluded that the elections were free and fair. Instead, the reports highlighted what they described as the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) abuse of incumbency—including the use of state media, government vehicles, property, and personnel to advance its campaign.

Despite those advantages, the GHRA pointed out that the PPP fell short of securing a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, with turnout lower than expected in its traditional strongholds.

The association also criticized the structure of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), saying its reliance on nominations from the major political parties undermines its independence. The GHRA recalled that electoral reform has been stalled since a unanimous agreement in 2000, including the proposal to convert regions into single constituencies.

The watchdog further observed that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), contesting under the APNU banner, suffered significant losses in Regions 4 and 10. Those votes instead shifted to the newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, which emerged as the main opposition.

According to the GHRA, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s visible disappointment at APNU’s decline underscored the changing political landscape. “Beyond policy positions, WIN’s rise may help reduce decades-long ethnic polarization between Afro- and Indo-Guyanese communities—an unexpected but welcome development,” the body said.

Meanwhile, the government, through its Department of Public Information, launched a scathing response, branding the GHRA as anti-PPP and accusing it of having “zero moral authority” to comment on the credibility or transparency of the 2025 polls.

Like this: Like Loading...