BAMIA PRIMARY SCHOOL STILL NOT COMPLETE, SEVERAL DEADLINES MISSED, SCHOOL WAS EXPECTED TO OPEN ITS DOORS FOR 2025/2025 ACADEMIC YEAR

Bamia Primary School Still Incomplete After Multiple Delays

Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News.

The unfinished Bamia Primary School is once again making headlines — now almost two years and two months behind schedule, leaving more than 500 pupils without a school for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Ministry of Local Government had previously assured that the project — being executed by St8tment Investment Inc. for $473 million — would have been ready for the new school term.

In April, the contractor indicated that the school was nearing completion, with only minor plumbing, lighting, and electrical works outstanding. However, an inspection by Regional Executive Officer Dwight John and consultant Rudolph Anthony revealed that several external works, including the perimeter fence, were still incomplete.

Sources close to the project disclosed that construction was paused in December 2024 due to a shortage of building materials — one of several setbacks contributing to repeated delays.

Despite the significant investment, the project has missed multiple deadlines, raising concerns about accountability and transparency. Nightly News also confirmed that the contractor, St8tment Investment Inc. — a company better known for its background in entertainment and sports — has so far been unreachable for comment.

