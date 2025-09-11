TOUTED AMENDMENTS TO CYBECRIME ACT WORRYING – CATHY HUGHES

Cybercrime Law Sparks Concerns Over Free Speech in Guyana

By Marvin Cato |HGP Nightly News

The Cybercrime law in Guyana has once again come under scrutiny, with growing concerns that it could be weaponized to suppress online freedoms if amendments are introduced.

In his inaugural speech on Sunday, President Irfaan Ali hinted at new provisions targeting individuals—including members of the media—under the Cybercrime Act. The remarks have reignited fears that the legislation, first introduced by the former APNU/AFC government, could be misused beyond its original intent.

Former Minister and Alliance for Change executive Cathy Hughes explained that the law was initially designed to tackle crimes carried out through computer systems. “The Cybercrime Act was really intended to protect against illegal acts generated through computer systems,” she said.

However, Hughes warned that sections of the law—particularly those relating to sedition—pose a serious threat to freedom of speech. “Under the Act, it reintroduces sedition and raises the penalty from two to five years. The challenge with the way it operates is that it is very subjective,” she added.

Her remarks align with concerns expressed by the Commonwealth Observer Mission, which in its preliminary report on Monday noted that amid “escalating attacks on free speech and the erosion of civic space,” there is an urgent need to safeguard media freedom and freedom of expression in Guyana.

Hughes stressed that while the Act should not be repealed entirely, critical amendments are needed. She cautioned that further tightening of the law, particularly in relation to social media, could hand powerful tools to those intent on suppressing public debate. “It really puts a tool in the hands of persons that want to suppress freedom of speech,” she warned.

The debate continues as calls mount for safeguards against misuse and for the judiciary to play a stronger role in protecting citizens’ constitutional rights.

Like this: Like Loading...