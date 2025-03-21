Friday, March 21, 2025
ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…WITNESS SAYS SHE WAS UNAWARE AFFIDAVIT WAS ON JAGDEO’S BEHALF

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
On day five of the ongoing election fraud trial, key prosecution witness Rosilinda Rasul remained under intense cross-examination, with Defense Attorney Nigel Hughes aggressively challenging the credibility of her affidavit.

Hughes’ questioning led to a series of surprising admissions, further intensifying the courtroom drama and raising serious questions about the reliability of the witness testimony.

The trial continues to attract national attention as the defense seeks to undermine the prosecution’s case in one of the most closely watched political legal battles in recent years.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
