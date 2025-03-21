Friday, March 21, 2025
IMPOUNDED MOTORCYCLE REMOVED FROM POLICE STATION,MEN CAUGHT ON CAMERA, POLICE HUNTING SUSPECTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In a brazen act of defiance, two men have landed themselves in serious trouble after they were caught removing a motorcycle from a police station compound—all while officers reportedly looked on, unable to intervene in time.

The incident, which has stunned both the public and law enforcement officials, is now the subject of an intense investigation. Authorities vow to bring those responsible to justice and review security protocols at police facilities.

Get the full details in Travis Chase’s report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
