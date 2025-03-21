79-YEAR-OLD IN DIRE NEED OF ASSISTANCE AS CURRENT LIVING CONDITIONS POSE HEALTH AND OTHER CHALLENGES

A 79-year-old woman is making a heartfelt plea to the authorities for urgent assistance as she continues to live in a severely dilapidated home that poses a serious risk to her health and safety.

Antonio Dey sat down with the elderly resident, who bravely shared her daily struggles, including leaking roofs, weakened flooring, and lacking basic amenities.

She is appealing for government or community intervention to help restore dignity and comfort in the final years of her life.

Get the full story in Antonio Dey’s report.

