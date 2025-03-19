Wednesday, March 19, 2025
WPA CONCERNED THE PPP/C GOV’T IS MOVING TOWARDS A DICTATORIAL REGIME

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As Guyana’s General and Regional Elections approach, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has announced plans to engage the diaspora in discussions about the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government and its policies.

The WPA believes Guyanese abroad play a crucial role in shaping the country’s political landscape and intends to raise awareness about governance, economic policies, and electoral concerns before the 2025 elections.

The engagement will include virtual discussions, town halls, and strategic outreach to mobilize support and ensure political transparency.

