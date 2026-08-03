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Former Bank Of Guyana Deputy Governor Champions Financial Literacy Here Through Soon-to-Launch Hub

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Recognizing an urgent national need for improved money management and economic empowerment, former Bank of Guyana Deputy Governor Dr. Terrence Smith has returned from the United States to establish a dedicated financial education institute in his homeland.

Dr. Smith, who previously served as an Internal Audit Officer at Bankers Trust Company in New York, is officially launching the Personal Financial Literacy & Economic Hub on Sunday. The center is designed to bridge the gap between high-level monetary policy and everyday financial practices for citizens across Guyana.

Addressing the Link Between Financial Literacy and Well-Being

During an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Dr. Smith emphasized that navigating modern capitalist economies without formal financial training leaves individuals vulnerable to debt, economic distress, and chronic stress:

  • Navigating Capitalist Systems: Dr. Smith stressed that financial education is no longer a luxury but a fundamental survival skill in fast-growing market economies.
  • Mental Health and Wealth: Citing sociological and economic research, he highlighted the direct correlation between financial insecurity and psychological well-being.

“In capitalist societies, we need to teach financial literacy,” Dr. Terrence Smith stated during his interview. “If you are not financially literate, your life would not be good. Studies show people with less money and financial stability are more depressed.”

                       [ PERSONAL FINANCIAL LITERACY & ECONOMIC HUB ]
                                             │
       ┌─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                           ▼
 [ Core Educational Pillars ]                                       [ Projected Community Impact ]
 - Practical budgeting and personal cash flow management             - Fostering long-term economic resilience
 - Fundamentals of investing and asset building                       - Empowering youth, families, and small business owners
 - Risk management and strategic future planning                    - Bridging the gap between macro policy & daily finance

Practical Guidance for Sustainable Economic Resilience

The newly established Personal Financial Literacy & Economic Hub will serve as a center of excellence, offering structured workshops, seminars, and training modules tailored to diverse communities.

Dr. Smith noted that the curriculum will focus heavily on essential life skills that are often omitted from traditional schooling:

“You have to understand investing, budgeting, and risk management… cash flow,” Dr. Smith explained, outlining the core tenets of the hub’s upcoming training programs.

By equipping everyday citizens with the tools to manage debt, build savings, and understand investment vehicles, Dr. Smith aims to foster grassroots economic resilience and support sustainable, inclusive development throughout Guyana.

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