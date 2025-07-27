CASH PROMISES AND CAMPAIGN CLASHES: ALI WARNS VOTERS TO LOOK BEYOND HANDOUTS

ANNA REGINA, REGION TWO – As election season heats up, President Dr. Irfaan Ali is urging Guyanese voters to question the motives behind sudden cash promises from opposition parties, warning that quick handouts are not a substitute for serious governance.

At a packed campaign rally in Anna Regina over the weekend, Ali rejected what he called a growing trend of “one-day generosity,” arguing that voters should not trade long-term development for short-term gains. His comments came amid promises from opposition parties, including the APNU and the newly formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, to raise old age pensions, distribute grants, and offer other cash incentives ahead of the September 1 polls.

“After that $50,000 is gone, then what?” Ali asked the crowd. “That’s not development. That’s buying your vote.”

The president, who is leading the PPP/C into a re-election campaign, positioned his party’s platform as more grounded in policy and sustainable investment. He accused other parties of engaging in electoral gimmicks, framing their offers as dishonest attempts to sway vulnerable citizens.

However, the criticism cuts both ways. While the PPP/C highlights achievements such as free university education and infrastructure upgrades, the same oil-rich economy now fueling government spending has created new public expectations around equity and access. Some Guyanese are asking: if the money is there, why not give more now?

Ali also took direct aim at WIN’s presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, a businessman sanctioned by the U.S. for alleged corruption and gold smuggling. Without naming him directly at first, the president described him as a “present and future danger” who uses charity to build political influence.

“We knew it wasn’t just about giving. It was about getting something in return,” Ali said, crediting PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo for “calling out the trickery” when Mohamed began distributing aid in communities months before announcing his candidacy.

While many at the rally applauded Ali’s stance, his language also underscores how deeply personal and combative this election cycle has become. The president warned voters not to be lured by what he characterized as recycled promises or borrowed policy platforms, claiming that the opposition has been “copying” PPP/C proposals without the ability to implement them.

“You can steal the idea, but you can’t build the house,” he said.

Still, not all Guyanese are convinced that any party has all the answers. With rising food costs, healthcare challenges, and uncertainty around how oil wealth will be distributed in the long run, voters remain cautious. Many are listening to promises from every side, but they’re also watching closely for delivery.

Ali closed by appealing to broader national themes—sovereignty, dignity, and the country’s future. But with just weeks left before the vote, the challenge for all political leaders is whether their words will translate into real confidence at the ballot box.

