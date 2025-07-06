Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeArticlesAFC LEADER SAYS PARTY IS ‘A DIFFERENT POLITICAL MOVEMENT’ COMPARED TO PPP...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025Politics

AFC LEADER SAYS PARTY IS ‘A DIFFERENT POLITICAL MOVEMENT’ COMPARED TO PPP AND PNC

By HGPTV
0
147

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader Nigel Hughes is making it clear that the AFC is not just another political option, it’s a break from the old ways of both the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC).

Speaking on Context, a current affairs programme hosted by veteran journalist Enrico Woolford, Hughes said while the PPP and PNC are stuck in outdated political habits, the AFC offers a different kind of leadership, one grounded in data, consultation, and structural reform.

“Our approach is inclusive. We don’t assume that we have all the intellectual resources to run the country,” Hughes said. “That’s what sets us apart from the PNC, and from the PPP.”

He added that while both of the larger parties promise transformation, neither is offering a realistic, long-term path to get there. “We believe our development trajectory should be driven by data. You should have a State Planning Secretary… Our fundamental difference with [the PPP/C] is that there’s no long-term plan,” Hughes said, adding that the ruling party hasn’t produced a 10- to 15-year framework for Guyana’s development.

Hughes also criticised the PPP’s aversion to collaboration, noting that even now, it has never consulted with Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on national matters. “If I were privileged enough to become president, I would be consulting with the opposition parties and civil society every month or every six weeks, because this is a collective effort. That’s not the approach of the People’s Progressive Party,” he said.

The AFC Leader wasn’t shy about drawing distinctions from the PNC either. He said his party has consistently advocated for fundamental change, especially when it comes to constitutional reform. He recalled that while in office alongside the APNU coalition, then-Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo commissioned a report on restructuring executive power. The report was shelved, but Hughes insists the issue remains central to the AFC’s agenda.

“In a multi-ethnic country like Guyana, a system where all executive power goes to whoever gets the most votes does not promote unity or good governance,” he argued. “Even if you get 40 out of 100 votes, you get all the executive power. That is no longer, if it ever was, relevant.”

Hughes said Guyana should follow a model closer to Suriname’s, where a president must have the support of 60% of the Parliament. “So for us, constitutional reform is absolutely fundamental,” he said.

He also lamented that neither the PPP nor the PNC had taken this approach seriously. “This is not the messaging of the APNU,” Hughes added. “That’s why I say the AFC is a completely different political animal.”

Previous article
AFC LEADER WARNS OF ‘GENIE OUT OF THE BOTTLE’ AFTER US LOBBY FIRM PUSHES ANTI-MOHAMED TWEETS TO CONGRESS
Next article
ERC WARNS POLITICAL LEADERS: DON’T STIR UP TROUBLE IN 2025 ELECTIONS!
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Woman allegedly raped while asleep in bed

Pregnant teacher, significant other attacked in bed by cutlass-wielding bandits