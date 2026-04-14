EAST RUIMVELDT EXPLOSION – MAN CRITICAL AFTER SUSPECTED GAS BLAST

“A Wall of Fire”: East Ruimveldt Realtor Critical After 100lb Gas Cylinder Explosion

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A quiet Sunday morning in East Ruimveldt turned into a scene of devastation as a suspected gas explosion tore through a residential building, leaving a 56-year-old man fighting for his life. Troy Alleyne, a well-known realtor, sustained life-threatening burns and remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following the blast at his Lot 102 Pineapple Street home.

The explosion was powerful enough to cause a partial collapse of the building’s eastern side, sending shockwaves through the densely populated neighborhood.

The Sequence of the Blast

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning after the family was alerted to a potential danger within the home.

The Warning Scent: Melissa Alleyne, Troy’s wife, told investigators she woke her husband after detecting a pervasive, overpowering cooking-gas scent throughout the house.

Melissa Alleyne, Troy’s wife, told investigators she woke her husband after detecting a pervasive, overpowering cooking-gas scent throughout the house. The Inspection: Troy reportedly went into the yard to inspect a 100-pound gas cylinder connected to the residence. It was during this inspection that the explosion occurred, triggering a massive fireball that compromised the home’s structural integrity.

Troy reportedly went into the yard to inspect a connected to the residence. It was during this inspection that the explosion occurred, triggering a massive fireball that compromised the home’s structural integrity. The Rescue: Public-spirited neighbors, alerted by the deafening boom, rushed toward the smoke and assisted in pulling the semi-conscious Alleyne and his wife from the burning wreckage.

Casualties and Property Damage

While Troy Alleyne remains the most severely injured, the blast has left several families displaced and in a state of shock.

ICU Admission: Hospital sources confirm that Alleyne has suffered third-degree burns to a significant portion of his body. His condition is listed as critical but stable.

Hospital sources confirm that Alleyne has suffered third-degree burns to a significant portion of his body. His condition is listed as critical but stable. Structural Collapse: The entire eastern wing of the building collapsed under the force of the pressure wave. The resulting fire was eventually contained by the Guyana Fire Service , preventing it from spreading to adjacent homes on Pineapple Street.

The entire eastern wing of the building collapsed under the force of the pressure wave. The resulting fire was eventually contained by the , preventing it from spreading to adjacent homes on Pineapple Street. Tenant Uncertainty: The lower flat of the building was reportedly occupied by Spanish-speaking tenants. While they were seen fleeing the building, their current condition and whereabouts are being tracked by police.

Investigation: CCTV and Technical Faults

Fire investigators and police ranks spent much of Sunday processing the scene to determine whether the blast was caused by a faulty regulator, a punctured hose, or a leak in the 100lb cylinder itself.

Digital Evidence: Ranks have identified several CCTV cameras on neighboring properties. These recordings are being retrieved to pinpoint the exact moment of ignition and determine whether any external factors were involved.

Ranks have identified several on neighboring properties. These recordings are being retrieved to pinpoint the exact moment of ignition and determine whether any external factors were involved. Safety Warning: The Guyana Fire Service has used this tragedy to reiterate the importance of installing gas cylinders in well-ventilated outdoor areas and regularly checking valves and hoses for signs of wear.

A Family Shaken

As the Alleyne family keeps vigil at the GPHC, the East Ruimveldt community remains on edge. The charred remains of the Pineapple Street home stand as a sobering reminder of the volatility of pressurized gas. Fire officials are expected to release a preliminary report on the cause of the leak by mid-week.

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