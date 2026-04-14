Fuel Crisis Update: Shipments Arrive as President Ali Intervenes to Stabilize National Supply

BY| Travis Chase| HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The localized panic at the pumps across Guyana saw a turning point on Monday night, April 13, 2026, as Prime Minister Mark Phillips confirmed that significant fuel shipments have arrived and discharge operations are currently underway. The update follows a day of mounting anxiety where several gas stations in the capital and along the coast ran dry, leading to massive queues and rationing.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali took a hands-on approach to the crisis on Monday, convening an emergency meeting with the nation’s fuel importers to address the “temporary disruption” caused by international supply chain volatility.

The Cause: A Global “Geopolitical Gamble”

While the government has worked to maintain local stability, the root of the shortage is being traced back thousands of miles to the ongoing Iran War and the effective choking of the Strait of Hormuz.

International Chokepoint: With one-fifth of the world’s oil passing through the Strait, the recent military escalations have removal nearly 9 to 11 million barrels per day from the global market.

With one-fifth of the world’s oil passing through the Strait, the recent military escalations have removal nearly from the global market. Import Costs: The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) reported a staggering 38.5% increase in gasoline import costs between February and March 2026.

The reported a staggering in gasoline import costs between February and March 2026. Supply Delay: Prime Minister Phillips clarified that while the shortage was sparked by a delay from a major regional supplier, the situation was exacerbated by the global deficit, which has seen demand outstrip supply by over 750,000 barrels per day.

The President’s Assurance

Following his meeting with importers, President Ali moved to calm the public, assuring the nation that the state is “fully engaged” in securing the country’s energy needs.

“I’ve been assured that shipments are expected as early as tonight, with additional supplies already being sourced to meet national demand. The government is monitoring supply levels to ensure stability.” — President Dr. Irfaan Ali

The President also reiterated that despite Guyana being an oil producer, its current lack of refining capacity leaves it vulnerable to these types of “external shocks”—a reality that has prompted his recent calls to revisit the establishment of a National Oil Refinery for security purposes.

On the Ground: Rationing and Closures

Throughout Monday, the impact on ordinary Guyanese was immediate and visible:

Service Station Rationing: Some stations were forced to limit sales to $3,500 per vehicle for minibus drivers and private motorists to ensure the remaining stock lasted until the new shipments were offloaded.

Some stations were forced to limit sales to for minibus drivers and private motorists to ensure the remaining stock lasted until the new shipments were offloaded. Georgetown Closures: Several Mobil and other independent service stations in Georgetown were forced to close their pumps entirely overnight on Sunday after running out of stock.

Several and other independent service stations in Georgetown were forced to close their pumps entirely overnight on Sunday after running out of stock. Chaotic Scenes: Long lines were reported at major Rubis and GuyOil stations, with motorists waiting hours to top up their tanks in fear of a prolonged outage.

As distribution from the newly arrived vessels continues through the night, the long lines are expected to dissipate by midday Tuesday. However, with the global oil market flipped from a surplus to a dangerous deficit, the government remains on “high alert.” For now, the message from the Office of the Prime Minister is clear: there is no need for further panic-buying, as the “strategic bridge” for Guyana’s energy supply has been restored.

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