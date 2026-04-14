TRAGIC END TO SEARCH AS PILOT’S BODY RECOVERED IN DOWNED AIRCRAFT

Tragedy in the Mazaruni: GDF Special Forces Recover Body of Captain Ryder Castillo

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

MAZARUNI JUNGLE — A grueling search and rescue mission ended in profound sorrow on Monday, April 13, 2026, as Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Special Forces reached the wreckage of the missing Air Services Limited (ASL) aircraft. Just before 10:00 AM, elite ground teams recovered the body of the pilot, identified as Captain Ryder Castillo, a Nicaraguan national, from deep within the remote and treacherous Mazaruni region.

The discovery brings a devastating conclusion to a multi-day operation that saw rescue teams battling some of the most unforgiving terrain in Guyana’s interior.

A Perilous Extraction

The crash site was located on the eastern face of a steep mountain ridge, approximately 4,200 feet above sea level. The recovery team faced a nightmare of logistical hurdles, including a massive boulder field and a sharply inclined, heavily forested slope.

Ground Over Air: Presidential Security Adviser Captain Gerald Gouveia explained on Sunday that a helicopter extraction was ruled out due to extreme danger. The steep rock face and dense canopy provided “little to no safe landing space.”

Presidential Security Adviser explained on Sunday that a helicopter extraction was ruled out due to extreme danger. The steep rock face and dense canopy provided “little to no safe landing space.” Aviation Constraints: Strong east-northeasterly winds created “tailwind conditions,” which would have reduced the control margins for rescue helicopters like the Bell 412 or Bell 429 .

Strong east-northeasterly winds created “tailwind conditions,” which would have reduced the control margins for rescue helicopters like the or . The Downwash Risk: Experts warned that the rotor downwash from a hovering helicopter could have shifted the wreckage or fallen debris, potentially endangering both the pilot and the rescue personnel on the ground.

Gouveia Defends the Mission Pace

As public questions arose regarding the duration of the rescue effort, Captain Gouveia stressed that every decision was weighted against “immediate operational hazards.”

“Deploying trained personnel on the ground became not just an option, but the safest and most effective way of reaching the site. Every move was driven by the objective to find the pilot alive while avoiding actions that could have made a dire situation worse.” — Capt. Gerald Gouveia

Special Forces eventually had to trek through the dense jungle and climb the mountain face to access the isolated area where the shattered aircraft came to rest.

GCAA Launches Investigation

With the recovery now complete, the focus has shifted from rescue to the cause of the crash.

The Investigation: The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has formally launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The has formally launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Site Security: Authorities are currently working to secure the crash site and coordinate the difficult process of extracting the wreckage for technical analysis.

Authorities are currently working to secure the crash site and coordinate the difficult process of extracting the wreckage for technical analysis. Industry Mourning: The aviation community in Guyana is mourning Captain Castillo, a skilled pilot who navigated the difficult “hinterland runs” essential to regional commerce and supply.

A Final Salute

The loss of Captain Castillo is a sobering reminder of the daily risks faced by the pilots who serve as the lifelines for Guyana’s remote communities. While the GCAA begins the tedious task of piecing together the final moments of the flight, the Special Forces are being commended for their bravery in reaching a site that nature seemed determined to keep hidden.

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