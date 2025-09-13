Dr. TERRENCE CAMPBELL TO LEAD APNU’S 12-MEMBER PARLIAMENTARY TEAM, NORTON SAYS HIS ROLE AS PNC/R LEADER REMAINS UNTIL NEXT CONGRESS

By Antonio Dey|HGP Nightly News

Prominent Businessman Dr. Terrence Campbell will be leading a 12-member parliamentary team for the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

This was confirmed by Aubrey Norton, Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), during a press briefing on Friday.

Although he will not be returning to the 13th sitting of the National Assembly, Mr. Norton said his role as Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) remains until the party’s next congress, slated for next year.

“I will not be returning to parliament, but I will continue as Leader of the PNCR, and I will continue rebuilding the party, as I said, our party is like an oak tree, I will re-emerge stronger”.

Mr Norton said that he will preside over the party and ensure specific mechanisms are implemented in preparation for the next General and Regional Elections in 2030.

“We will be ready and the new blood in the party will be running, and I hope that is an indication that I have no intention of running for the presidency in the future, ” the PNCR leader noted.

With the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) attaining 16 seats and being the main opposition, the PNCR Leader said APNU is ready to work with any of the parties representing the opposition, when necessary.

“As it relates to WIN, we are ready to cooperate with any group to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in the management of our affairs”.

The seasoned politician told journalists that from the outset, he has made it pellucid that he wants to see integrity taking precedence at the level of government.

Despite APNU’s rigorous campaign, it did not secure its initial portfolio as the main opposition nor the helm of governance. However, Norton made it clear that at the moment, he and party members are back to the drawing board.

The PNCR Leader also noted that the list of party representatives at the Regional level has been submitted to the relevant authorities, which will be known soon.

Dr. Dexter Todd, Sherod Duncan, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald, Juretha Fernandes, Dr. David Hinds, Nima Flue Bess, Vinceroy Jordan, and Saiku Andrews are among the parliamentary representatives for APNU.

Like this: Like Loading...