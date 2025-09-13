Saturday, September 13, 2025
GUYANA AND SURINAME DEEPEN TIES: ENERGY, TRADE, AND BRIDGE ACROSS THE CORANTIJN

NIEUW NICKERIE, SURINAME — Presidents Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname and Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana met on September 13, 2025, to strengthen the bond between the two neighboring nations and push forward a wide-ranging agenda for cooperation.

The leaders reaffirmed the friendship between Guyana and Suriname, noting that their shared history, culture, and geography give them both a unique opportunity to work side by side. They pledged to deepen trade and investment ties, improve the ease of doing business, and take concrete steps to expand economic growth across borders.

Energy security dominated the discussions. Both presidents highlighted the importance of oil, gas, renewable energy, and electricity interconnection, committing to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities that could boost national development while making the wider region more resilient.

One of the most anticipated projects, the bridge across the Corantijn River, was again placed at the top of the agenda. The two leaders acknowledged its transformative potential to drive trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, promising to move ahead while ironing out the outstanding legal, financial, and technical issues.

On border matters, Ali and Geerlings-Simons reiterated their commitment to dialogue and respect for international law, instructing their joint border commissions to meet before the end of the year. They also agreed to create a fisheries commission by the close of 2025 and to strengthen agricultural cooperation under the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform.

The Canawaima Ferry Service, a vital lifeline for border communities, also came under review. Both sides admitted that the service must be improved and made more reliable, and they pledged to collaborate on a broader regional ferry project to strengthen integration.

As the meeting concluded, the leaders emphasized their shared vision of maintaining the region as a zone of peace through diplomacy and cooperation. They also pledged to step up efforts against transnational crime and to keep CARICOM unity at the heart of their foreign policy. President Ali expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality shown by Suriname, and both leaders promised to keep the momentum going with regular high-level talks.

Previous article
Dr. TERRENCE CAMPBELL TO LEAD APNU’S 12-MEMBER PARLIAMENTARY TEAM, NORTON SAYS HIS ROLE AS PNC/R LEADER REMAINS UNTIL NEXT CONGRESS
HGPTV
