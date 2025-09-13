QUEEN’S COLLEGE ALUMINI NAMED TOP UWI MATRICULANT FOR 2025

LATEISHA McARTHUR NAMED TOP MATRICULANT TO PURSUE MEDICINE AT UWI



By: Jayda Jeune

At just 19 years old, Lateisha McArthur has emerged as a shining symbol of academic excellence, leadership, and service. The proud Guyanese and Queens College alumna has been admitted to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree, earning the distinction of being the top matriculant for 2025.

MacArthur boasts an extraordinary academic record, securing 16 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos at the CSEC examinations, placing second in the Caribbean in Science at that level. At CAPE, she continued her stellar performance with multiple Grade Ones and Twos across sciences, business, engineering, and the humanities — a testament to her intellectual versatility.

Her passion for medicine, particularly gynecology, stems from witnessing women in her community face health challenges. Beyond the classroom, MacArthur gained hands-on clinical exposure through attachments at Woodlands Hospital and the National Public Health Reference Lab, supporting national diagnostic testing.

At Queens College, she excelled as valedictorian and head prefect, founding the school’s STEM and Robotics Club and representing Guyana on the National Robotics Team at international competitions in Greece and Singapore. A certified STEM educator, she has also worked with STEM Guyana, Peace Corps, and other organizations, using science and technology to uplift underserved youth.

Her leadership extends far beyond academics. She has led over 10 student organizations, including the Environmental, Debate, and Interact clubs, while also excelling in sports such as cricket, basketball, swimming, tennis, and track and field.

As she embarks on her journey in medicine at UWI, McArthur stands as a trailblazer for young Guyanese women, continuing to break barriers while inspiring future generations.

