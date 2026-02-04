DR. PERSAUD, SINGH-LEWIS CLASH OVER CHILD ABUSE AND PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

Thursday, February 5, 2026
By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

Sharp exchanges unfolded in Guyana’s National Assembly as the 2026 Budget debates began, with government and opposition members trading pointed arguments over child protection, public assistance, and whether the spending plan truly places people at the centre of national development.

The confrontation saw Natasha Singh-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Human Services and Social Security, challenge the government’s record, while Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, mounted a robust defence of the administration’s policies and allocations.

Opening the debate on Monday, Singh-Lewis criticised budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, arguing that increased spending on infrastructure and programmes has failed to confront what she described as a deepening crisis in child protection.

She told the House that reports of child abuse continue to rise, disclosing that 3,953 cases were recorded in 2024, followed by 4,032 cases in 2025. According to the opposition MP, this represents a total of 7,985 reported cases over a two-year period, a figure she said demands urgent investigation and decisive intervention.

Singh-Lewis also raised the case of an Indigenous woman from Port Kaituma, whom she said was repeatedly failed by the system. She disclosed that on September 2, 2024, she wrote to Minister Persaud requesting disability support for Leona James, a wheelchair-bound woman. According to Singh-Lewis, no response was received, and the woman later died without accessing public assistance or a disability grant.

In response, Minister Persaud rejected claims that the government has neglected vulnerable citizens, asserting that Budget 2026 expands social protection across the country. She said approximately 30,000 persons living with permanent disabilities, along with thousands of senior citizens, are set to benefit from enhanced programmes, including new facilities and increased direct financial support.

The minister further revealed that of the $78.3 billion allocated to her ministry under Budget 2026, about $70 billion will be distributed directly to beneficiaries nationwide. She added that the number of persons receiving public assistance, disability support, and senior citizens’ benefits has increased since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) assumed office.

Addressing concerns about child abuse, Dr. Persaud acknowledged the gravity of the issue but maintained that progress is being made. She told the Assembly that the ministry takes all cases seriously and reported a reduction in the number of recorded incidents, from over 4,000 cases to just over 3,000 in more recent assessments.

The heated exchange highlighted deep divisions between the government and opposition on social welfare priorities, particularly in relation to child protection and assistance for the most vulnerable. As the 2026 Budget debates continue, these issues are expected to remain at the forefront of parliamentary scrutiny.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
