M.P MCDONALD HAMMERS EDUCATION BUDGET AND FAILING GAPS

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Concerns over the Government’s policy priorities and long-term vision for human capital development were raised during Day One of the ongoing National Budget Debates, as Coretta McDonald, Member of Parliament and Education Spokesperson for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), delivered a sharp critique of the education budget.

McDonald argued that when investment in education fails to keep pace with the rapid expansion of the national budget, it raises serious questions about the Government’s commitment to developing the country’s human capital. She maintained that education should be treated as a strategic priority rather than a marginal expenditure.

During her contribution to the debates, McDonald presented data spanning 2021 to 2025, highlighting what she described as a troubling imbalance. According to her analysis, the national budget more than tripled during that period—from G$383 billion in 2021 to over G$1.38 trillion projected for 2025—yet the proportion allocated to education remained largely stagnant at just over two percent.

She noted that in 2021, the Ministry of Education received G$7.9 billion. By 2025, that figure increased to G$29.6 billion in absolute terms. However, when measured against the overall size of the national budget, education’s share rose only marginally to approximately 2.1 percent. McDonald contended that this demonstrates a failure to prioritise education within the broader fiscal framework.

The APNU parliamentarian warned that the lack of proportional investment has tangible consequences on the ground. She cited the example of Brickdam Secondary School, where longstanding infrastructure issues, including severe roof leaks, persist despite repeated commitments to improving educational facilities.

McDonald stressed that education is not merely a line item in the budget but a cornerstone of national development, with direct implications for economic growth, social equity, and future opportunities for Guyanese citizens. While acknowledging that G$24.3 billion has been allocated in the current year to initiatives aimed at improving access and equity, she called for a reassessment of how resources are distributed.

She cautioned that without a sustained and deliberate increase in education spending that reflects the scale of national expenditure, Guyana risks undermining its long-term development goals and failing its young people.

The debate, she concluded, underscores the urgent need for education to be treated as a genuine national priority to secure a stronger and more inclusive future.

MINISTER PARAG VIGOROUSLY DEFENDS HER MINISTRY'S 2026 BUDGETARY ALLOCATION
DR. PERSAUD, SINGH-LEWIS CLASH OVER CHILD ABUSE AND PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
