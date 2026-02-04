WANTED BULLETINS TO BE ISSUED FOR SUSPECTS IN THE KILLING OF XAVIER FRASER

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

More than a month after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Xavier Fraser, the Guyana Police Force investigation appears to have reached a standstill. Despite the gravity of the crime, no suspects remain in custody, and the family of the father of two is expressing growing frustration over a lack of official updates.

Fraser was gunned down on the night of December 21 in Sophia. A second man who was in his company at the time also sustained gunshot wounds; he has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Conflicting Accounts and Stalled Progress

While several individuals were initially detained following the incident, all have since been released. Sources close to the investigation have revealed to Nightly News that detectives are particularly dissatisfied with the testimony provided by a “well-known character” who was with Fraser on the night of the murder.

Investigators have reportedly described this witness’s account as “unclear, inconsistent, and constantly changing,” hampering efforts to accurately reconstruct the final moments leading up to the shooting.

Forensic and Intelligence Updates

An autopsy recently confirmed that Fraser’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head. While the physical evidence is clear, the whereabouts of the perpetrators remain a challenge for local law enforcement.

New intelligence suggests that a key person of interest has fled the jurisdiction. Reports indicate the individual is currently in French Guiana, where they have allegedly boasted to local gang members about the details of Fraser’s killing.

Wanted Bulletins and Interpol

In light of these developments, the Guyana Police Force is expected to escalate the matter. Official sources indicate that wanted bulletins will be issued for the suspects shortly. Due to the suspect’s presence in a foreign territory, local authorities are reportedly preparing to seek the assistance of Interpol to facilitate an arrest and eventual extradition.

For the grieving relatives of Xavier Fraser, the passage of time without a breakthrough has only deepened their anguish. They continue to call for transparency and a more aggressive pursuit of the shooter to ensure that the 27-year-old receives the justice he deserves.

