AFC ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF MISHANDLING DOMESTIC FUEL SUPPLY

HGP Nightly News – The Alliance For Change is expressing what it calls grave disappointment over the Government’s handling of the domestic fuel supply situation, claiming that poor planning and a slow response have contributed to shortages, long lines and uncertainty for citizens and businesses across the country.

In a statement, the AFC said the Government should have acted earlier, especially given what it described as clear warning signs of a developing global energy crisis. The party claimed that the administration was “deliberately and negligently slow” in putting measures in place to protect the local fuel supply chain, leaving ordinary Guyanese to face the consequences.

The AFC also criticised President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement that the situation is being monitored, arguing that the statement came only after shortages had already become disruptive. According to the party, reacting after citizens are already affected does not amount to effective governance and reflects what it described as a failure of leadership.

The party said the Government had both the time and resources to prepare for possible disruption through early engagement with suppliers, strategic stockpiling and clear public communication. Instead, the AFC claimed, citizens were left unprepared and unsupported as fuel became harder to access.

Against that backdrop, the AFC is calling on the Government to provide an immediate explanation for the shortages, outline steps being taken to restore stable supply, implement a proper energy contingency plan and communicate more clearly with the public on timelines and developments.

While the party said it stands ready to support efforts that protect the interest of citizens, it warned that it will not remain silent in the face of what it described as mismanagement and disregard for public welfare.

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