HomeArticles$1.8B IN TWO-WAY TRADE — CHINA BECOMES BIGGER MARKET FOR GUYANA
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$1.8B IN TWO-WAY TRADE — CHINA BECOMES BIGGER MARKET FOR GUYANA

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Guyana’s trade relationship with China is expanding rapidly, with two-way trade reaching approximately US$1.8 billion in 2025 and Guyana’s exports to the Asian economic powerhouse climbing to a record US$501 million.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips highlighted the figures Thursday evening during a reception in Georgetown marking the 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.

According to Phillips, the latest figures represent Guyana’s strongest trade performance with China to date and have pushed the country to eighth place among Guyana’s largest export destinations.

The Prime Minister said Guyana’s expanding and diversifying economy is creating more opportunities to deepen commercial ties with China, which remains one of the country’s major sources of imports.

The figures were also highlighted by Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang, who said bilateral trade in 2025 was more than double the level recorded in 2024.

But the relationship is extending beyond trade.

Yang said Chinese companies have invested approximately US$13 billion in Guyana, pointing to major projects and contributions that she said demonstrate the growing economic relationship between the two countries.

Among them is the approximately US$260 million Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, which has improved connectivity between communities on either side of the Demerara River.

She also highlighted the US$100 million Aurora Solar Farm, which is expected to reduce diesel consumption by around 18 million litres annually.

Bosai Minerals Group’s recent donation of US$3 million worth of power-generation equipment was also cited as another example of Chinese involvement in Guyana’s development.

Phillips said the expanding economic relationship provides room for Guyana and China to broaden their commercial cooperation as Guyana’s economy continues to diversify.

Ambassador Yang similarly described the two countries as increasingly aligned in their development priorities and said Guyana and China have become partners in each other’s economic progress.

With exports to China reaching US$501 million and overall two-way trade touching US$1.8 billion in 2025, the figures point to a relationship that is becoming increasingly significant to Guyana’s external trade.

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