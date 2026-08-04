DO NOT CLICK LINKS IN TRAFFIC FINE MESSAGES — POLICE

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force is warning the public not to click links contained in traffic fine notices sent through WhatsApp or email, saying the messages are part of a scam aimed at obtaining personal and banking information.

The fraudulent notices claim that recipients have unpaid traffic fines and threaten legal action, additional penalties or court proceedings unless payment is made within a specified period.

Several people have reportedly received the messages, including Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit Director James Singh. It remains unclear whether anyone has made a payment or otherwise fallen victim to the scam.

One version of the notice claims a speed camera recorded the recipient’s vehicle travelling at 57 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour zone. It cites Section 34 of the Motor Vehicles Act before directing the recipient to a link where the purported fine can supposedly be paid and footage of the alleged violation viewed.

Police have confirmed that the notice and payment link are fraudulent.

The GPF urged recipients not to open suspicious links or enter personal, financial or banking information on unverified websites.

The force said its only official website is www.guyanapoliceforce.gy. Legitimate traffic-fine payments are made through MMG or BillExpress, not through the card-payment system promoted in the scam.

Anyone seeking to verify or settle a traffic fine should access the official payment portal through the GPF website instead of following links received in unsolicited messages.

Recipients are being advised to delete and report the messages. Police also urged the public to alert relatives and friends, particularly elderly and vulnerable people who may be more easily deceived.

The fraudulent scheme remains under investigation as authorities work to identify those responsible.