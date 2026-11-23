By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister Alicia Adonna Martin’s work spans preaching, Christian authorship, mentorship, liturgical dance, and national public communications—all centered on helping individuals discover their purpose, deepen their spiritual maturity, and live according to biblical principles.

Following theological training at the Assemblies of God Bible School, Martin was officially ordained as a Minister of the Gospel in January 2026. Her teachings consistently emphasize purity, holiness, submission, obedience, consecration, and surrender to God’s will—reflecting her core conviction that true ministry is defined by who a believer becomes through God, rather than merely what they perform for Him.

Liturgical Dance Leadership: Royalty Dance Ministries International and ARISE

As Founder and Director of Royalty Dance Ministries International (RDMI), Martin trains and disciples liturgical dance ministers well beyond technical choreography—grounding their creative gifts in sound biblical instruction:

Equipping Dance Ministers: Her outreach includes the ARISE Dance Workshop, a specialized training platform designed to help dance ministers recognize their spiritual gifts, overcome personal limitations, and fulfill their God-given assignments.

“Dance has been a love of mine for many years, and I knew that I was going to launch a dance [ministry]… ministry aspect.” — Minister Alicia Adonna Martin, Author & Founder of Royalty Dance Ministries International

Five-Book Literary Milestone Tracing Spiritual Growth and Ministry Standards

On October 17, 2026, Minister Martin reached a major literary milestone with the simultaneous launch of three new books, expanding her published catalog to five titles. Taken together, her works trace a structured progression from personal holiness and surrender to building durable, Christ-centered ministries:

Year Book Title Core Spiritual & Ministry Focus 2021 Slay in PURITY Her debut publication encouraging personal holiness and steadfast biblical values. 2024 SUBMISSION: The Key to Transformation Explores surrender and obedience to God as essential foundations for spiritual growth. 2026 Dance Ministry: Building from the Ground Up Provides biblical and practical guidance for establishing Christ-centered liturgical dance ministries. 2026 Boundaries & Standards: Set Them. Maintain Them. Live By Them Focuses on safeguarding personal values, relationships, and convictions amid shifting cultural norms. 2026 Notes to Dance Ministers A collection of letters addressing identity, leadership, consecration, trustworthiness, worship, and healing through difficult seasons.

“These books provide vital information that will definitely enhance growth and standards… to keep us in alignment with the will of God… Values are constantly shifting and where compromise is becoming more acceptable, and in writing this book… [we must] stand firm on the principles God would have set for us.” — Minister Alicia Adonna Martin

Her publications are available locally at the Bible Society Inc. on Third Street, Alberttown, The Book Barn at Massy Stores, and DM Business Enterprise, among other outlets.

Excellence in Public Communications and Higher Education

Beyond the pulpit and literary arena, Minister Martin has built an accomplished career in public sector communications:

Ministry of Health Role: A University of Guyana graduate holding a degree in Communication Studies , she serves as a Senior Public Relations Officer within the Ministry of Health , contributing to public information campaigns, media relations, and national health communication.

A graduate holding a degree in , she serves as a within the , contributing to public information campaigns, media relations, and national health communication. Postgraduate Studies: She is also currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, further strengthening her commitment to excellence across both faith-based outreach and national service.