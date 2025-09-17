Wednesday, September 17, 2025
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE STILL “TOO HIGH,” WARNS HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER WALROND

Georgetown, September 17, 2025 – While serious crime has declined under the current administration, Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond says domestic violence remains an urgent national crisis that her ministry is determined to confront.

“Even if the numbers are lower than in previous years, one person being killed in a domestic crime or being seriously injured is still too much,” Walrond told reporters at her first media briefing since assuming office.

She explained that serious crime, including armed robberies, has dropped by 26% compared to last year, reflecting steady progress in law enforcement. Walrond added that although crime was once a common concern among tourists, Guyana’s record-breaking arrivals in recent years have seen no reports of serious incidents such as robberies or armed attacks.

Still, the Minister stressed that domestic violence remains a deep wound in society. “This is what we are addressing as a government. We cannot treat it lightly,” she said.

On transparency, Walrond confirmed that monthly crime statistics are available and pledged that her ministry would work with the media and the public to make information more accessible. She emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, saying: “The safety of our citizens is everybody’s business. There will be no instance where there is anything to be hidden.”

The Minister underscored that building safer communities requires collective vigilance. “We all live here, we have our children here, and we want safe, secure lives. That is what we are working to deliver under this administration,” she said.

Walrond called on citizens, community leaders, and journalists to share information and concerns directly with her office, promising that citizen engagement will be central to tackling both crime and domestic violence.

