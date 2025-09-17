Wednesday, September 17, 2025
POLICE PROBE SEX ASSAULT CLAIMS AGAINST MABARUMA MAYOR
POLICE PROBE SEX ASSAULT CLAIMS AGAINST MABARUMA MAYOR

Mabaruma – September 17, 2025 – Police have now confirmed that they are investigating shocking allegations against Mabaruma Mayor Trevi Leung after a young woman reported that he sexually assaulted her earlier this month.

The complaint, filed on September 7, alleges that Leung “approached her and grabbed her breasts and tried to kiss her on her cheeks.” The young woman told investigators that when she resisted and demanded to know what authority he had to touch her, the Mayor allegedly replied that “he can do so.”

The accusations did not stop there. The complainant claims that after her boyfriend confronted His Worship about the incident, the Mayor allegedly punched him in the face.

But despite the seriousness of the claims, nine days passed without word from investigators. Frustrated, the woman turned to prominent attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson, who fired off a strongly worded letter to Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken demanding answers.

Anderson pressed the top cop to confirm whether a formal criminal probe had been opened, whether Leung was ever arrested or released on bail, and whether charges were being considered for both the alleged sexual assault and the alleged assault on the complainant’s boyfriend. He also demanded to know if police had arranged a confrontation between the Mayor and his accusers, and what became of the medical certificates that could verify the reported injuries.

The attorney warned that if police fail to respond by September 22, their silence will be treated as “disinterest in discharging the duties” of the office, and vowed that “appropriate action” will follow.

Leung, meanwhile, continues to hold office as Mayor of Mabaruma. He has not issued any public response to the allegations.

