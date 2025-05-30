DAY 15 – ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…THOMAS ADMITS TO DISOBEYING POLICE CHIEF’S COMMAND IN GECOM STAND-OFF IN 2020

Cop Admits He Ignored GECOM Orders on Day 15 of Election Fraud Trial

Georgetown, Guyana – Explosive revelations continued to emerge on Day 15 of the high-profile election fraud trial, as former senior police officer Edgar Thomas returned to the witness stand for intense cross-examination by defense attorneys Nigel Hughes and Jussee Anderson.

Thomas, who previously served as Commander during the controversial 2020 General and Regional Elections, admitted under oath that he intentionally refused to follow an order from then-Police Commissioner Leslie James to clear Ashmin’s Building, which was being used as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) command center.

“I considered the Commissioner’s order to be unlawful,” Thomas told the court, alleging that James had a pattern of issuing such commands.

Contradictions and Omissions

During further questioning, Thomas conceded that earlier testimony about statements made by GECOM Commissioners and then-Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was inaccurate. He initially claimed that three commissioners and Jagdeo insisted on protecting Statements of Poll (SOPs), but later clarified that it was only two commissioners.

He also admitted failing to inform either GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh or former Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield that:

SOPs were left unattended for 90 minutes.

for 90 minutes. 21 persons had access to the SOPs during that time.

Destroyed Evidence?

One of the most contentious moments in court occurred when attorney Nigel Hughes questioned Thomas about the destruction of his police diary after a criminal investigation into the elections began.

When pressed on whether he destroyed evidence that could be considered classified, Thomas responded:

“I cannot say that.”

He later argued:

“It cannot be a criminal offense because it is my diary.”

Despite acknowledging that the diary may have contained information about a potential offense, Thomas maintained that he had the right to destroy it and admitted to doing so throughout his career, regardless of its content.

Security Silence

Thomas also drew scrutiny for refusing to answer questions related to his former role as Head of the Presidential Guard, citing security reasons. However, when the Magistrate herself asked whether he was picking and choosing questions, he replied:

“Yes, Madam.”

The Trial Continues

As the trial enters a crucial phase, observers say the credibility of law enforcement during the 2020 elections is now under serious scrutiny. Legal analysts predict that the defense may use Thomas’ contradictions and destroyed evidence as key pillars in their arguments going forward.

