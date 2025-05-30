MAYOR MENTORE FORMALLY OBJECTS TO  CONSTRUCTION OF QATARI HOTEL

Mayor Raises Objection to Qatari Hotel Project Over Land Ownership Concerns

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Mayor Alfred Mentore has formally objected to the construction of the US$300 million Qatari hotel on land he asserts belongs to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown. The objection was made public during an interview with HGPTV Nightly News on Thursday.

Mayor Mentore stated that the lease of the land to Qatari investors by the Government of Guyana was conducted without prior consultation or approval from the city council, a statutory requirement for projects of this nature.

“The property is the property of the Mayor and City Council. At our last statutory meeting, I informed the council of my meeting with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA),” he explained.

Objection Filed with Conditions

According to the Mayor, while he does not oppose development or investment, he objected to conditions because the proper process was not followed.

“I did object based on the level of the council and I also provided a letter. The system provides for you to object with conditions,” he emphasized.

He expressed concern that no formal consultations had been held with the Georgetown City Council before the lease was finalized or the construction plans were advanced.

Lack of Procedural Compliance

Mayor Mentore further highlighted that key steps in the approval process remain incomplete, including necessary approvals from the city council, which is legally mandated to provide either comments or objections for construction projects within its jurisdiction.

“They have not complied with the different things that have to be done. The City Council, who are supposed to give comments or objections, were not consulted,” the Mayor stated.

Support for Investment, But With Due Process

While reiterating his support for foreign investment, the Mayor emphasized that the city’s rights must be respected, especially when it involves prime municipal land.

“The City Council has no intention of blocking any investment, but we believe this property falls under the authority of the Mayor and City Council. There must be formal consultation.”

The Qatari hotel project pegged at over US$300 million, is part of the government’s broader effort to transform Georgetown’s skyline and boost tourism infrastructure. However, with land ownership and procedural transparency now under scrutiny, the project may face legal and administrative hurdles moving forward.

Like this: Like Loading...