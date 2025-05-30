Friday, May 30, 2025
HomeNewsMAYOR MENTORE FORMALLY OBJECTS TO  CONSTRUCTION OF QATARI HOTEL
NewsPolitics

MAYOR MENTORE FORMALLY OBJECTS TO  CONSTRUCTION OF QATARI HOTEL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
246

Mayor Raises Objection to Qatari Hotel Project Over Land Ownership Concerns

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Mayor Alfred Mentore has formally objected to the construction of the US$300 million Qatari hotel on land he asserts belongs to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown. The objection was made public during an interview with HGPTV Nightly News on Thursday.

Mayor Mentore stated that the lease of the land to Qatari investors by the Government of Guyana was conducted without prior consultation or approval from the city council, a statutory requirement for projects of this nature.

“The property is the property of the Mayor and City Council. At our last statutory meeting, I informed the council of my meeting with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA),” he explained.

Objection Filed with Conditions

According to the Mayor, while he does not oppose development or investment, he objected to conditions because the proper process was not followed.

“I did object based on the level of the council and I also provided a letter. The system provides for you to object with conditions,” he emphasized.

He expressed concern that no formal consultations had been held with the Georgetown City Council before the lease was finalized or the construction plans were advanced.

Lack of Procedural Compliance

Mayor Mentore further highlighted that key steps in the approval process remain incomplete, including necessary approvals from the city council, which is legally mandated to provide either comments or objections for construction projects within its jurisdiction.

“They have not complied with the different things that have to be done. The City Council, who are supposed to give comments or objections, were not consulted,” the Mayor stated.

Support for Investment, But With Due Process

While reiterating his support for foreign investment, the Mayor emphasized that the city’s rights must be respected, especially when it involves prime municipal land.

“The City Council has no intention of blocking any investment, but we believe this property falls under the authority of the Mayor and City Council. There must be formal consultation.”

The Qatari hotel project pegged at over US$300 million, is part of the government’s broader effort to transform Georgetown’s skyline and boost tourism infrastructure. However, with land ownership and procedural transparency now under scrutiny, the project may face legal and administrative hurdles moving forward.

Previous article
DAY 15 – ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…THOMAS ADMITS TO DISOBEYING POLICE CHIEF’S COMMAND IN GECOM STAND-OFF IN 2020
Next article
BILLIONAIRE & PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION, GRANTED $500K BAIL,
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PCR TESTS FOR COVID-19 REMAINS THE GOLD STANDARD HEALTH MINISTER REITERATES

MARS’ ALLEGED KILLER CHARGED WITH MURDER – REMANDED TO PRISON UNTIL...