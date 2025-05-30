M&CC TO ADDRESS POOL OF MOSS WATER AT TUCVILLE SCHOOLS

Mayor Raises Alarm Over Health Hazard at Tucville Schools: Stagnant Water Pool Poses Dengue Risk

By Dacia Richrds | HGP Nightly

Georgetown, Guyana – A visit by Mayor Alfred Mentore to the Tucville Primary and Secondary Schools on Wednesday has drawn urgent attention to a growing health hazard—a large, stagnant, moss-filled pool of water located where a school building once stood.

Councillor Dexter Forte initially raised the issue and has since prompted serious concern from the Mayor and City Council.

“We Don’t Want a Dengue Outbreak” – Mayor Mentore

Mayor Mentore emphasized the public health threat the site poses, particularly to students and staff of the two schools.

“We don’t want a major dengue outbreak in this part of our city or community. This is a serious issue. The standing water could lead to mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, which could spread to students’ families,” he said.

Plans for Urgent Action with the Ministry of Education

Mayor Mentore pledged to engage with the Ministry of Education to develop an immediate response.

“We’ll speak with the Ministry about bringing in truckloads of sand and other materials to help alleviate the problem. I will address the matter directly with the Minister,” he added.

City Council May Step In Alone If Needed

While the mayor hopes for a collaborative effort, he made it clear that the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will take independent action if necessary.

“If we can’t resolve this together, we’ll take responsibility and fix it ourselves. This issue must be addressed—for the safety of everyone at the school,” he declared.

Unfinished Construction Site Becomes Breeding Ground

The stagnant water occupies the site where a building was removed to make way for a new block of the Tucville Secondary School, a $74.9 million project expected to be completed by February 2025. Construction delays have left the area vulnerable to water accumulation, creating a potential breeding site for mosquitoes in the heart of the community.

