DAY 14- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ADMITS TO DESTROYING KEY 2020 ELECTIONS DIARY

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The high-profile 2020 election fraud trial continued Tuesday with Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Thomas returning to the witness stand for Day 14 of proceedings. Thomas faced intense cross-examination by defense attorneys Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels, as explosive revelations cast new light on the conduct of senior police officers during the disputed election period.

Thomas confirmed under oath that while he had documented events in his official Guyana Police Force (GPF) diary during the 2020 elections—particularly conversations with then-Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham on March 5, 2020—the diary had since been destroyed. He admitted that he was responsible for its destruction, citing the classified nature of the contents.

When pressed on whether he had reported the diary missing or filed any formal notice regarding its destruction, Thomas confessed that he had not. This raised alarm in the courtroom, given the sensitive material the diary was believed to contain regarding police movements and command decisions made at both the GECOM operations room and Ashmin’s Building, key locations during the controversial vote tabulation process.

Adding to the gravity of his testimony, Thomas also acknowledged that he had disobeyed direct orders from senior officers to vacate the GECOM Command Center during the chaotic election period.

Attorney Ronald Daniels, during cross-examination, pursued a line of questioning aimed at exposing inconsistencies in the Assistant Commissioner’s version of events and conduct.

“You disobeyed orders from your superior officers. Is that correct?” Daniels asked.

“Yes,” Thomas replied, acknowledging the breach of protocol.

This trial, which stems from allegations of conspiracy to alter the results of Guyana’s March 2020 General and Regional Elections, involves several former GECOM officials and political operatives. A total of 19 charges related to electoral fraud have been filed, and the prosecution is expected to call approximately 73 witnesses to build its case.

The courtroom continues to be the stage for dramatic testimony as the prosecution unpacks what it claims was a coordinated effort to undermine Guyana’s democratic process.

