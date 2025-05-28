Wednesday, May 28, 2025
HomeNewsDAY 14- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ADMITS TO DESTROYING KEY...
NewsPolitics

DAY 14- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ADMITS TO DESTROYING KEY 2020 ELECTIONS DIARY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
965

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The high-profile 2020 election fraud trial continued Tuesday with Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Thomas returning to the witness stand for Day 14 of proceedings. Thomas faced intense cross-examination by defense attorneys Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels, as explosive revelations cast new light on the conduct of senior police officers during the disputed election period.

Thomas confirmed under oath that while he had documented events in his official Guyana Police Force (GPF) diary during the 2020 elections—particularly conversations with then-Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham on March 5, 2020—the diary had since been destroyed. He admitted that he was responsible for its destruction, citing the classified nature of the contents.

When pressed on whether he had reported the diary missing or filed any formal notice regarding its destruction, Thomas confessed that he had not. This raised alarm in the courtroom, given the sensitive material the diary was believed to contain regarding police movements and command decisions made at both the GECOM operations room and Ashmin’s Building, key locations during the controversial vote tabulation process.

Adding to the gravity of his testimony, Thomas also acknowledged that he had disobeyed direct orders from senior officers to vacate the GECOM Command Center during the chaotic election period.

Attorney Ronald Daniels, during cross-examination, pursued a line of questioning aimed at exposing inconsistencies in the Assistant Commissioner’s version of events and conduct.

“You disobeyed orders from your superior officers. Is that correct?” Daniels asked.
“Yes,” Thomas replied, acknowledging the breach of protocol.

This trial, which stems from allegations of conspiracy to alter the results of Guyana’s March 2020 General and Regional Elections, involves several former GECOM officials and political operatives. A total of 19 charges related to electoral fraud have been filed, and the prosecution is expected to call approximately 73 witnesses to build its case.

The courtroom continues to be the stage for dramatic testimony as the prosecution unpacks what it claims was a coordinated effort to undermine Guyana’s democratic process.

Stay with HGP Nightly News for full coverage as the trial unfolds.

Previous article
GUYANA TO BOOST SECURITY WITH DRONES AND AI TECHNOLOGY
Next article
GECOM CHAIR ACCUSED OF UNILATERALLY USURPING COMMISSION’S AUTHORITY ON ELECTION DATE ANNOUNCEMENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ENDOCRINOLOGIST CALLS FOR MORE SCREENING FOR CONGENITAL HYPOTHYROIDISM

42 arrested in Berbice for breaching COVID-19 measures