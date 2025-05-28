Wednesday, May 28, 2025
HomeNewsGECOM CHAIR ACCUSED OF UNILATERALLY USURPING COMMISSION’S AUTHORITY ON ELECTION DATE ANNOUNCEMENT
NewsPolitics

GECOM CHAIR ACCUSED OF UNILATERALLY USURPING COMMISSION’S AUTHORITY ON ELECTION DATE ANNOUNCEMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
239

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Opposition-nominated commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are raising serious concerns over what they describe as a unilateral decision by Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh to engage the government on a date for general and regional elections, without the approval of the full commission.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Commissioner Vincent Alexander, joined by fellow commissioners Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman, accused the GECOM Chair of acting independently and misleading the public into believing that her discussions with the government represented the collective position of the commission.

“Public distortion seems to suggest that she was speaking on behalf of the commission, which was not the case,” Alexander stated.

He emphasized that no final agreement had been reached within the commission, which was still in the planning phase at the time of the Chairperson’s engagement with the executive.

The commissioners further disclosed that they were blindsided by President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement of the September 1, 2025 election date during his Independence Day speech.

“Like the public, we became aware of the announcement when the president made it,” Alexander said.

When asked if the Chairperson’s actions could be subject to legal challenge, Alexander said it was a matter for legal experts to determine.

“There is a legal problem here in terms of what action can be taken, and we’ll have to leave that to the legal people,” he added.

During his speech marking Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary, President Ali said the September 1 election date came out of consultations with the GECOM Chair, further intensifying debate over the transparency and legality of the process.

This development has sparked renewed calls for electoral reform and greater accountability at GECOM as the nation heads toward another pivotal election season.

Previous article
DAY 14- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ADMITS TO DESTROYING KEY 2020 ELECTIONS DIARY
Next article
GECOM STILL TO MAKE CONSORTED EFFORT TO ADDRESS 22 RECOMMENDATIONS FROM 2020 ELECTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PNC/R AND WPA TO ENTER 2025 ELECTIONS AS A COALITION

MINISTER CROAL URGES PUBLIC SUPPORT TO STOP FRAUDSTERS