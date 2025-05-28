Wednesday, May 28, 2025
GUYANA TO BOOST SECURITY WITH DRONES AND AI TECHNOLOGY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

In a major move to modernize Guyana’s national security architecture, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced significant investments in drone technology, satellite radar, and AI-driven threat detection systems. The initiative, revealed during his Independence Day address, is part of the government’s broader plan to build a tech-enabled and service-oriented security framework.

“The national security transformation will see technology driving our security architecture — satellite radar, drone technology, AI-driven threat detection, and intelligence analysis,” the President stated.

A core component of the strategy is to strengthen border defense by integrating high-tech surveillance with increased deployment of human resources. This includes investments in maritime, aerial, and terrestrial security assets to safeguard national sovereignty and instill greater public trust in the country’s security systems.

“Greater presence on our border through technology and human assets,” President Ali emphasized. “This investment will enable confidence and trust in our security system.”

Alongside the high-tech upgrade, the President affirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare, training, and capacity of men and women in uniform. Plans also include the rollout of digital public safety solutions such as:

  • Traffic safety systems
  • Smart case management tools
  • Cybersecurity resilience platforms

“Building our human capital means giving our security forces a good standard of living and access to world-class training,” the President said.

President Ali clarified that the use of emerging technologies is not a signal of aggression but a strategic necessity to protect citizens, natural resources, and Guyana’s territorial integrity — particularly in light of regional tensions.

“Our partners in CARICOM, SICA, South America, and beyond will be part of our journey toward a safe and secure region.”

Both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have already begun integrating drone surveillance into their operations. In April, the joint “Eyes in the Sky” initiative was launched, aimed at enhancing real-time visibility and strengthening urban and rural law enforcement capabilities.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
