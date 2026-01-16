Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeArticlesCOURT THROWS OUT CHARGES AGAINST CITY BUSINESSMAN RANDY JAGDEO
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

COURT THROWS OUT CHARGES AGAINST CITY BUSINESSMAN RANDY JAGDEO

By HGPTV
0
846

HGP Nightly News – City businessman Randy Jagdeo walked out of the Diamond Magistrate’s Court a free man on Friday after the court ruled that the serious charge of inciting a treason felony against him could not stand.

Presiding Magistrate Dylon Bess upheld a no-case submission, finding that the charge laid against the 39-year-old Alexander Village resident was both legally flawed and unsupported by sufficient evidence. As a result, the matter was dismissed and Jagdeo was formally discharged.

Jagdeo had been charged under Section 314 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01, an offence that carries the possibility of life imprisonment. Prosecutors alleged that he had incited others to commit treason, relying primarily on a controversial Facebook post and signage displayed at his East Bank Demerara business.

However, his legal team, led by attorneys Everton Singh-Lammy and Glenn Hanoman, successfully argued that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case capable of being answered. The court agreed, ruling that the evidence presented fell short of the legal threshold required to sustain the charge.

Earlier in the proceedings, Jagdeo had been granted bail in the sum of $350,000 and was subjected to strict conditions, including surrendering his passport, reporting monthly to the head of the Police Cyber Crimes Unit, and refraining from posting on social media. The case had previously been adjourned to June 16, 2025.

With Friday’s ruling, those restrictions fall away, bringing an abrupt end to a case that had drawn significant public attention because of the gravity of the allegation.

Previous article
‘DO THE CRIME, DO THE TIME’-MOTHER,‘I NEVER ENCOURAGED MY SON TO STEAL’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

OBSERVER GROUP DEMANDS POLITICAL PARTIES DISCLOSE CAMPAIGN FINANCES

Guyana/Suriname Ferry service to resume operations on Dec 12