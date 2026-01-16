COURT THROWS OUT CHARGES AGAINST CITY BUSINESSMAN RANDY JAGDEO

HGP Nightly News – City businessman Randy Jagdeo walked out of the Diamond Magistrate’s Court a free man on Friday after the court ruled that the serious charge of inciting a treason felony against him could not stand.

Presiding Magistrate Dylon Bess upheld a no-case submission, finding that the charge laid against the 39-year-old Alexander Village resident was both legally flawed and unsupported by sufficient evidence. As a result, the matter was dismissed and Jagdeo was formally discharged.

Jagdeo had been charged under Section 314 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01, an offence that carries the possibility of life imprisonment. Prosecutors alleged that he had incited others to commit treason, relying primarily on a controversial Facebook post and signage displayed at his East Bank Demerara business.

However, his legal team, led by attorneys Everton Singh-Lammy and Glenn Hanoman, successfully argued that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case capable of being answered. The court agreed, ruling that the evidence presented fell short of the legal threshold required to sustain the charge.

Earlier in the proceedings, Jagdeo had been granted bail in the sum of $350,000 and was subjected to strict conditions, including surrendering his passport, reporting monthly to the head of the Police Cyber Crimes Unit, and refraining from posting on social media. The case had previously been adjourned to June 16, 2025.

With Friday’s ruling, those restrictions fall away, bringing an abrupt end to a case that had drawn significant public attention because of the gravity of the allegation.

