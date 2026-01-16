‘DO THE CRIME, DO THE TIME’-MOTHER,‘I NEVER ENCOURAGED MY SON TO STEAL’

Mother Speaks After Teenage Son Shot During Brickdam Robbery Attempt

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The mother of the teenage boy who was shot during an alleged attempted robbery along Brickdam has made it clear that she does not excuse her son’s actions and believes he must face the consequences of breaking the law.

Speaking publicly after the incident, the woman stressed that she never encouraged her son to steal or engage in criminal behaviour, insisting that accountability is essential when wrongdoing occurs. While expressing concern for her child’s condition, she maintained that personal responsibility must accompany any breach of the law.

At the same time, she called for stronger social systems to prevent vulnerable youths from being drawn into crime. According to the mother, more structured intervention programmes, guidance initiatives, and community support are urgently needed to help at-risk teenagers resist negative influences and make better choices.

The comments come amid an ongoing police investigation into an alleged attempted robbery under arms and shooting that occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday along Brickdam, near the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Police reports indicate that an 81-year-old pensioner and his 79-year-old brother were conducting official business when they were approached by two males. Investigators say one of the suspects, armed with a knife and riding a bicycle, attempted to snatch a haversack from the elderly man.

The victim reportedly raised an alarm, prompting members of the public to intervene. During the ensuing confrontation, a 25-year-old licensed firearm holder discharged his weapon in the direction of the suspects, striking one of them—a 13-year-old boy from Albouystown. The second suspect managed to escape the scene.

The injured teenager was transported by emergency medical technicians to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he remains under medical care after sustaining a gunshot wound to the gluteal area.

Police have since secured the firearm involved in the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as investigations continue.

The case has reignited national discussion on youth crime, accountability, and the role of families, communities, and state institutions in steering young people away from criminal activity.

