Monday, January 5, 2026
HomeArticlesCOURT SHUTS DOWN STAY BID: MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION HEARING TO START TOMORROW
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

COURT SHUTS DOWN STAY BID: MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION HEARING TO START TOMORROW

By HGPTV
0
239

HGP Nightly News – In a major blow to efforts to pause the proceedings, Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh has refused an application for a stay in the legal battle involving U.S.-indicted businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, effectively clearing the runway for their extradition hearing to begin tomorrow.

With the stay rejected, the extradition matter is set to commence on January 6 before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, the High Court is scheduled to reconvene on January 14, 2026, to hear the substantive constitutional challenge filed by the father-and-son duo.

That challenge is before the court by way of a Fixed Date Application (FDA), in which the Mohameds are contesting the constitutionality of the Fugitive Offenders (Amendment) Act. Named as respondents in the proceedings are Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, and Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Through their attorneys, the Mohameds have argued that key parts of the amended law are unconstitutional, with particular focus on the Authority to Proceed (ATP) — the instrument that initiated the extradition process against them. They contend that the ATP is unconstitutional, void, and of no legal effect.

On that basis, they have sought orders to quash the ATP through certiorari, along with declarations that Ministers Walrond and Nandlall should have no role in the issuance of an Authority to Proceed. They are also asking for orders of prohibition to bar the two ministers from any further involvement in their extradition process, and to suspend the magistrate’s court proceedings pending the High Court’s ruling.

The FDA was filed only days after Magistrate Latchman dismissed a separate constitutional application by the Mohameds that sought to have the extradition case sent to the High Court.

In her December 10 decision, Latchman said the defence arguments had already been settled by Guyana’s higher courts and therefore did not justify referral at the magistrate’s level. She described the application as “frivolous and vexatious” and “an abuse of the process.” Following that ruling, she confirmed the extradition matter must proceed and fixed January 6 for the start of the hearing.

The extradition request is being pursued under the Guyana–United Kingdom extradition treaty, which continues to apply in Guyana pursuant to Section 4(1)(a) of the Fugitive Offenders Act, Cap. 10:04, as amended by Act No. 10 of 2024.

The request was formally submitted by the United States Government on October 30, 2025. The Mohameds are sought to face charges before a Miami court, including money laundering, tax evasion, wire fraud, and other offences. For now, the courts have made one thing clear: the extradition case will not be paused at this stage, and the hearing is moving ahead as scheduled.

Previous article
GOLD SEIZED AS GGMC, POLICE, AND MINISTRY COMPLIANCE UNIT TARGET ILLEGAL OPERATORS
Next article
APNU: RODRIGUES MUST GO TO CLEAR WAY FOR INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“TOO RICH TO BE THIS POOR”: DANIELS SLAMS PPP OVER HARD...

CANU UNDER FIRE BUT UNRELENTING; DRUG AGENCY ADAPTS AS TRAFFICKERS CHANGE...