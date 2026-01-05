Monday, January 5, 2026
GOLD SEIZED AS GGMC, POLICE, AND MINISTRY COMPLIANCE UNIT TARGET ILLEGAL OPERATORS

HGP Nightly News – The Government of Guyana says it conducted a coordinated enforcement operation in central Georgetown on January 3, 2026, as part of its ongoing push to clamp down on illegal mining and the unlawful trading of precious metals.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the exercise was carried out jointly with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the ministry’s Compliance Unit, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Officials said that during the operation, several undocumented individuals were processed, gold was seized, and verification procedures involving persons of interest were completed.

The ministry described the initiative as one element of a broader national effort aimed at disrupting illegal mining networks and tightening controls around the movement and sale of gold and other precious metals.

In its statement, the government reaffirmed what it called a strict zero-tolerance posture toward illegal mining activity and said it remains committed to protecting Guyana’s natural resources while enforcing the regulations that govern the mining sector.

The ministry also signalled that the Georgetown exercise is not a one-off. Similar operations, it said, will be conducted in other parts of the country to drive compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Officials urged members of the public to report suspected illegal mining or trading activity, as the government says it continues to step up enforcement in support of environmental protection and the rule of law.

