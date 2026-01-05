APNU: RODRIGUES MUST GO TO CLEAR WAY FOR INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

HGP Nightly News – The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) says it is demanding immediate action following what it described as recent disclosures and evidence circulating publicly concerning Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues.

In a statement, APNU said the accusations now in the public domain raise “serious and troubling questions” that, in its view, can no longer be brushed aside. The coalition framed the issue as one of public integrity and accountability, arguing that the matter requires a full and independent investigation.

APNU used the statement to reinforce its long-running anti-corruption posture, saying it has consistently exposed what it describes as corruption within the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, including actions involving “friends, families, and favourites.” The coalition added that it welcomes others who are now highlighting alleged corruption, while also suggesting that some voices newly entering the space were previously complicit or benefitted from it.

The party also referenced a parliamentary development from January 2025, when the Speaker of the National Assembly imposed restrictions on the use of certain terms during proceedings. APNU said words such as “corruption,” “dishonest dealings,” “loot,” and “runnings” were barred, and it argued that the move reflected the level of discomfort its anti-corruption campaign has created within government circles.

Turning directly to Rodrigues, APNU noted that she has previously spoken in the National Assembly about coming from humble, working-class beginnings. Against that backdrop, the coalition said it finds it deeply concerning that she has reportedly accumulated substantial wealth and valuable assets, locally and overseas, within five years of holding ministerial office.

APNU described the pace and scale of the alleged wealth accumulation now being discussed publicly as alarming, and said the level of detail and apparent documentary nature of what is circulating has unsettled public confidence. The coalition argued that without a transparent, credible investigation, citizens will inevitably form conclusions based on the information already in the public space.

The coalition insisted that the issue should not be reduced to political rivalry or personal attacks, but should be treated as a test of integrity in public life. It said public officials carry a higher burden to demonstrate that wealth is lawfully acquired, particularly where personal narratives and financial outcomes appear to conflict.

On that basis, APNU called on Rodrigues to resign immediately to allow what it described as an unfettered and impartial probe. If she does not step aside, APNU said President Irfaan Ali should remove her from office to protect the integrity of the executive and restore public trust.

APNU concluded by saying Guyanese deserve answers and transparency, warning that silence or delays would only deepen suspicion and erode confidence in democratic institutions.

