British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Resigns; Andy Burnham Expected to Succeed Him

HGP Nightly News | International Desk|

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resigned as both Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party, ending a tenure of approximately two years in Downing Street and six years at the helm of the party.

Starmer made the announcement on Monday morning outside Number 10 Downing Street, saying he had concluded that he no longer had the confidence of his cabinet and parliamentary party and was not the best person to lead Labour into the next general election.

In an emotional address, Starmer pointed to what he described as significant achievements during his time in office — including progress on workers’ rights, reductions in hospital waiting lists, cuts in illegal migration, and improvements in child poverty figures — before acknowledging that political circumstances had made his position untenable.

Burnham Expected to Succeed Without a Contest

Within hours of Starmer’s announcement, attention turned to Andy Burnham — the Mayor of Greater Manchester and a former senior Labour minister — as the overwhelmingly likely successor. Burnham had won a parliamentary by-election in the Makerfield constituency the previous week, securing a return to Westminster ahead of what many in the party had anticipated would be a leadership bid.

His main potential rival, former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, confirmed on Monday that he would not contest the leadership — effectively clearing the way for Burnham to be confirmed without a contested election.

“We could spend the summer exaggerating small differences, or we can roll up our sleeves and help him deliver the change our party and our country needs,” Streeting said, urging the party to unite behind Burnham.

Burnham responded by praising Starmer’s service and committing to an orderly transfer of power, saying the public’s priorities — economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing, and opportunities for young people — would drive his leadership.

The Timeline

Under the timetable Starmer announced, nominations for the new Labour leader will open on July 9 and close on July 16. If no other candidate enters the contest — which current indications suggest — Burnham could be confirmed as Prime Minister as early as July 17 or July 18, making him Britain’s seventh Prime Minister in a decade.

What Led to Starmer’s Resignation

Starmer’s authority had been eroding for some months, following a series of policy reversals that drew criticism from within his own party and from the public. A decision to reduce winter fuel payments for pensioners was among the most damaging. Labour performed poorly in local elections across England, Scotland, and Wales, with results that pushed many parliamentary members toward the conclusion that a change of leadership was necessary before the next general election.

The party has also faced a sustained challenge from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK movement, which has made significant inroads into Labour’s traditional voter base.

International Implications

The change of leadership may affect a planned United Kingdom-European Union summit scheduled for July 22, which Starmer had intended as a centrepiece of his legacy — an effort to rebuild economic ties with Europe a decade after the Brexit referendum. EU officials indicated they were reassessing the summit given the political transition, and discussions are underway about whether to postpone the meeting until Burnham is in place.

For Commonwealth nations — including Guyana — a change of British prime minister typically prompts a reset of bilateral engagement. Burnham’s domestic focus on economic growth and public services is likely to shape his early foreign policy priorities.