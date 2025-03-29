JOINT OPPOSITION, CHINESE EMBASSY REFUTES GUYANA’S CONCUSSIONS ROADS COMMENTS MADE BY US SECRETARY OF STATE

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

The joint opposition has firmly rejected recent statements made by visiting U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, regarding the construction of the newly completed Heroes Highway in Guyana.

Secretary Rubio, during his recent official visit, lauded the Heroes Highway project as an example of positive U.S.-Guyana bilateral cooperation, emphasizing its potential economic and infrastructural benefits to Guyanese citizens.

However, opposition representatives swiftly contested Rubio’s claims, asserting that the remarks were misleading. They insisted that the construction of the highway was entirely funded and executed without direct U.S. involvement, and accused Rubio of misrepresenting the extent of America’s role.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition, senior figures emphasized their demand for accurate representation of international partnerships and transparency in how such key projects are portrayed to the public.

The joint opposition is now calling on the government to clarify the specifics of international participation in local projects to ensure the Guyanese people are accurately informed.

