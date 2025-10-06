Tuesday, October 7, 2025
COPS PLEAD WITH YOUTHS TO JOIN POLICE FORCE AMID SCANDAL AND OTHER ISSUES

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is aggressively campaigning to boost its ranks, with two senior officers launching an earnest public appeal for young people to join the organization, framing the job as a prestigious path to career growth and discipline. This renewed recruitment drive comes against a challenging backdrop, as the Force’s reputation has been recently marred by criticisms of misconduct and the exposure of “rogue elements” within its ranks this year.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ‘Police and You’ programme, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram (Commander of Division 4C) directly addressed the nation’s youth. While acknowledging the Force’s imperfections, he called the GPF a “glorious opportunity” for young recruits eager to serve their country positively.

Pareshram emphasized that the institution is now focused on accelerating growth and professional development: “It’s so much easier now to be elevated, so much easier for you to attend programmes and continue your studies.” He argued that beyond the education, the Force provides an invaluable benefit: “to learn the discipline of being a disciplined individual.”

Echoing the call for new blood, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon (Commander of Region 10) highlighted the professional trajectory available, stressing, “There are opportunities that await you in terms of your personal and professional development. We groom and mentor young people to become positive role models.”

Both officers made it clear that while the Force has faced recent scrutiny, the core mission of service, discipline, and opportunity remains paramount. They reiterated the GPF’s commitment to shaping disciplined, well-rounded individuals prepared to uphold law and order, suggesting that dedicated recruits are the key to restoring public confidence and strengthening the Force’s integrity against the pervasive issues of misconduct.

