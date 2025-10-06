Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeArticlesVPAC: MOHAMED INDICTMENT SPARKS URGENT CALL FOR ‘CONSENSUS’ OPPOSITION LEADER
ArticlesCourtCrimeInternationalNewsPolitics

VPAC: MOHAMED INDICTMENT SPARKS URGENT CALL FOR ‘CONSENSUS’ OPPOSITION LEADER

By HGPTV
0
2554

GEORGETOWN – Guyana’s political landscape has been thrown into unprecedented turmoil following the formal indictment of WIN Party leader Azruddin Mohamed on serious criminal charges in the United States. The revelations have triggered an urgent demand from VPAC for the fragmented Opposition to immediately unite and select a “consensus” leader.

VPAC acknowledged that determining guilt or innocence is not their role, but stressed that the indictment, stemming from extensive US investigations into wire fraud, gold smuggling, and money laundering, casts an undeniable “dark shadow over the integrity of Guyana’s parliamentary system.” This crisis hits at a time when the nation requires stable leadership most.

The indictment has created severe uncertainty over the convening of the 13th Sitting of the National Assembly, as it is now questionable whether Mohamed, whose WIN Party commands 16 seats, will be in a position to take his seat.

The looming threat of extradition dominates the political conversation. VPAC stated it “fully expects” the U.S. Government to issue a formal extradition request to the Government of Guyana, a request that they anticipate will be granted. The Committee noted that given the gravity of the charges and the clear interest of US authorities, there is “serious doubt that he would be granted bond,” suggesting immediate custody upon US jurisdiction.

VPAC issued a sharp warning to the entire Opposition bloc, which is fractured across WIN (16 seats), APNU (12 seats), and the Forward Guyana Movement (1 seat). “The Opposition cannot afford to stumble out of the gate,” the committee cautioned, asserting that the eyes of the world are watching their conduct in this delicate moment.

The Committee’s message was a stark call for maturity: the Opposition must demonstrate it is “capable of governing itself before it can seek to govern for the people.” VPAC demanded that the senior leadership of all Opposition parties meet urgently to arrive at a common understanding on who will serve as the Leader of the Opposition and who will occupy the post of Deputy Speaker, arguing that internal rivalries must be immediately set aside for the sake of national stability.

Previous article
COPS PLEAD WITH YOUTHS TO JOIN POLICE FORCE AMID SCANDAL AND OTHER ISSUES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$1.4B WHARF IN RUINS: PORT KAITUMA LEFT WITH A PILE OF...

BOSAI STRIKE CALLED OFF AFTER LABOUR MINISTRY BROKERS DEAL