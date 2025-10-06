VPAC: MOHAMED INDICTMENT SPARKS URGENT CALL FOR ‘CONSENSUS’ OPPOSITION LEADER

GEORGETOWN – Guyana’s political landscape has been thrown into unprecedented turmoil following the formal indictment of WIN Party leader Azruddin Mohamed on serious criminal charges in the United States. The revelations have triggered an urgent demand from VPAC for the fragmented Opposition to immediately unite and select a “consensus” leader.

VPAC acknowledged that determining guilt or innocence is not their role, but stressed that the indictment, stemming from extensive US investigations into wire fraud, gold smuggling, and money laundering, casts an undeniable “dark shadow over the integrity of Guyana’s parliamentary system.” This crisis hits at a time when the nation requires stable leadership most.

The indictment has created severe uncertainty over the convening of the 13th Sitting of the National Assembly, as it is now questionable whether Mohamed, whose WIN Party commands 16 seats, will be in a position to take his seat.

The looming threat of extradition dominates the political conversation. VPAC stated it “fully expects” the U.S. Government to issue a formal extradition request to the Government of Guyana, a request that they anticipate will be granted. The Committee noted that given the gravity of the charges and the clear interest of US authorities, there is “serious doubt that he would be granted bond,” suggesting immediate custody upon US jurisdiction.

VPAC issued a sharp warning to the entire Opposition bloc, which is fractured across WIN (16 seats), APNU (12 seats), and the Forward Guyana Movement (1 seat). “The Opposition cannot afford to stumble out of the gate,” the committee cautioned, asserting that the eyes of the world are watching their conduct in this delicate moment.

The Committee’s message was a stark call for maturity: the Opposition must demonstrate it is “capable of governing itself before it can seek to govern for the people.” VPAC demanded that the senior leadership of all Opposition parties meet urgently to arrive at a common understanding on who will serve as the Leader of the Opposition and who will occupy the post of Deputy Speaker, arguing that internal rivalries must be immediately set aside for the sake of national stability.

