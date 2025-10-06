NEW BRIDGE: OPENING DAY TURNS INTO ‘GRIDLOCK HELL’ AS HUNDREDS WAIT IN LINES

GEORGETOWN – The excitement surrounding the opening of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge this morning quickly dissolved into commuter chaos, as hundreds of motorists were subjected to agonizingly long waits and heavy traffic congestion. The nightmare scenario led APNU Member Sherod Duncan to issue a stinging rebuke, claiming the government’s rush to inaugurate the new thoroughfare had turned promised relief into instant gridlock.

In a Facebook video posted Sunday, Duncan welcomed the massive new bridge, calling it a “necessary investment” that has the power to transform connectivity between East and West Demerara. However, he cautioned that “progress must be more than concrete and ceremony, it must be planned to work.”

Duncan attributed the opening day traffic meltdown, which saw congestion stretch for miles, to the government’s failure to complete critical supporting infrastructure. Duncan claimed the administration ignored repeated recommendations to build adequate access roads and flyovers. He noted that existing bottlenecks at major intersections, including Mandela, Eccles, and Heroes Highway, are now “absorbing all the new bridge traffic, turning relief into more gridlock.”

Duncan accused the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) of falling into an “old habit”—rushing to “cut ribbons” before the systems required to manage the infrastructure are fully operational. He argued that “a modern bridge needs a modern transport network,” and by ignoring key feeder road projects, the government prioritized political symbolism over public benefit.

Reaffirming the APNU’s commitment to large-scale development, Duncan stressed the party’s balanced view: “APNU’s position has always been about balance: build proudly, but build wisely.” He urged the government to listen to sound planning advice to ensure that every investment truly improves people’s daily lives and doesn’t just create positive “government headlines.” Duncan concluded by demanding immediate collaborative work to rectify the situation, insisting that citizens remain at the center of the opposition’s focus.

