COMPLAINT AGAINST KWAME MCCOY STILL WITH THE SPEAKER, SPEAKER REPORTEDLY UNAWARE OF HOW TO MOVE FORWARD

A formal complaint alleging “egregious” sexual misconduct and intimidation by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, remains in a state of limbo. Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, is reportedly uncertain about how to proceed, characterizing the allegations as “hearsay” despite several witnesses present at the incident.

The update was provided by Opposition Chief Whip Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, who filed the written complaint following an explosive series of events on the floor of Parliament on February 3, 2026.

The Allegations: Sexual Harassment and Intimidation

According to the submission by the Opposition Chief Whip, Minister McCoy’s conduct targeted two members of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA/WIN) during a parliamentary sitting.

Sexual Misconduct: The complaint alleges that Minister McCoy directed a “sexually inappropriate and deeply offensive remark” toward MP Toshana Famey-Corlette . Sarabo-Halley characterized the comment as sexual harassment of the most egregious nature, particularly given it occurred within the precincts of the National Assembly.

“His response to me was that it was hearsay,” Sarabo-Halley stated, expressing frustration with the Speaker’s hesitation. “But there were witnesses present at the time… this cannot be dismissed easily when the integrity of women in public office is at stake.”

The Speaker’s “Hearsay” Defense

Speaker Manzoor Nadir’s reported uncertainty centers on whether the allegations can be proven under the Standing Orders if the remarks were not captured on the official microphones or in the Hansard (the official record).

The Controversy:

Witness Testimony: The Opposition insists that several MPs saw and heard the interactions, which should negate the “hearsay” classification.

The Opposition insists that several MPs saw and heard the interactions, which should negate the “hearsay” classification. Code of Conduct: The incident has renewed calls for a more robust , enforceable Code of Conduct for Parliamentarians, with critics arguing that the Speaker’s “silence and inaction” emboldens perpetrators.

What Options Remain?

With the Speaker reportedly undecided, the Opposition is weighing its remaining options to ensure accountability:

Privileges Committee: Seeking to have the matter referred to the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges for a formal hearing. Public Advocacy: Mobilizing civil society and women’s rights groups to demand a public apology or resignation. Legal Review: Examining if the sexual harassment allegations fall under the Sexual Offences Act, which could trigger an investigation outside of parliamentary immunity.

“I expect nothing to come [from the Speaker],” Sarabo-Halley admitted. “But we are making a determination on how we proceed… we will not let this be swept under the rug.”

