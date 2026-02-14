M.P DUNCAN CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION INTO THE INCOMPLETE HOSORORO SECONDARY SCHOOL PROJECT

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The construction of the Hosororo Secondary School has become the center of a major corruption scandal following “bombshell” allegations of fraud, intimidation, and financial misconduct made by the project’s recently terminated Jamaican contractor.

Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has issued an urgent call for the Auditor General and law enforcement agencies to launch a forensic probe into the $2.6 billion project, which remains incomplete nearly two years after its original deadline.

The Contractor’s “Dossier”

The scandal erupted after Jackson Nevins, a Jamaican contractor on the project, posted on social media about a harrowing experience before his termination. Nevins’s allegations have painted a picture of systemic rot within the procurement and management of the Region 1 school.

Key Allegations by Jackson Nevins:

Improper Demands: Claims of “kickback” demands and improper requests for money linked to the procurement of materials.

“Abuse of Office”: MP Duncan Intervenes

Sherod Duncan, representing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), stated that these claims amplify the “long-lingering questions” he raised during a site visit earlier this year.

“These claims, if substantiated, raise serious governance and integrity concerns, including potential abuse of office,” Duncan said. “The authorities have been given more than enough reasons for a criminal probe.”

The Completion Timeline Gap:

Award Date: July 2023.

July 2023. Cost: $2.6 billion Guyanese dollars.

$2.6 billion Guyanese dollars. Original Duration: 8 Months.

8 Months. Current Status: Incomplete. Critical works, including dormitories , teachers’ quarters , and internal plumbing/electrical works, are still pending.

Incomplete. Critical works, including , , and internal plumbing/electrical works, are still pending. New Deadline: Contractors were reportedly given a strict January 24, 2026, deadline , which has already passed.

Call for Transparency

Duncan is demanding that the Ministry of Education (MoE) release a complete set of documentation to facilitate an independent investigation. This includes:

Contract Sums & Variations: Full transparency on how the $2.6B has been adjusted over time. Payment Logs: Dates and amounts of all payments made to the various contractors on site. Delay Reports: Official reasons provided for the nearly 24-month delay. Updated Timetable: A realistic schedule for when students in Region 1 can finally occupy the facility.

Regional Impact

The delay of the Hosororo Secondary School has forced students in the Mabaruma sub-district to remain in overcrowded, temporary facilities, a situation that Duncan argues is a direct result of “corruption-fueled delays” that deprive the nation’s youth of their right to education.

