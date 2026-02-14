STABROEK NEWS TO CEASE OPERATIONS IN MARCH AFTER MORE THAN FORTY YEARS

The End of an Era……….

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a stunning announcement that has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean media landscape, Stabroek News—Guyana’s flagship independent daily—announced on Friday that it will cease all operations in mid-March 2026. The decision marks the end of a 40-year legacy that defined the struggle for a free press in Guyana.

In a heartfelt editorial published online, the company described the decision as “extraordinarily difficult and painful,” citing a combination of historical hurdles and a modern economic environment that has become increasingly hostile to independent journalism.

A Legacy of Defiance

Founded in 1986 during a period of state media monopoly, Stabroek News emerged in an era when the state-owned Chronicle and state radio were the only primary sources of information. For four decades, the paper was regarded as a bastion of independence, often finding itself at odds with successive administrations.

Key Challenges Cited:

The newspaper famously endured periods where state-owned companies withheld advertisements—a tactic the entity described as a “crude attempt to muzzle the free press.” The G$80 Million Debt: In a final act of public disclosure, the company revealed that the state-run Department of Public Information (DPI) currently owes the newspaper more than G$80,000,000 in unpaid advertising fees . Despite public and private pleas, the debt remains unsettled, which the board suggests is a tactic to “starve the company of operating funds.”

An Unlevel Playing Field

The Board of Directors emphasized that while the paper was never driven solely by profit, it had to function as a business. The failure to secure a level playing field with competitors—many of whom allegedly enjoyed significant state privileges—made continued operations unsustainable.

“For 40 years Stabroek News beat the odds—economic, political, and cultural—every single day,” the publication stated. “Our history is one of triumph… but the anticipated progression from newspaper to multi-media broadcaster has been impossible.”

Impact on Media Freedom

The closure comes just days after Transparency International flagged Guyana for “intimidation of independent media” in its 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index. Critics and civil society groups have expressed alarm that the loss of Stabroek News will leave a massive vacuum in investigative journalism and public accountability at a time when the nation’s oil-driven economy requires more scrutiny than ever.

What Happens Next?

Final Edition: The last print and online updates are expected in mid-March.

The last print and online updates are expected in mid-March. Staffing: The closure affects dozens of journalists, editors, and technical staff, many of whom have spent decades with the institution.

The closure affects dozens of journalists, editors, and technical staff, many of whom have spent decades with the institution. The Archives: It remains unclear how the newspaper’s vast historical archives—a critical record of Guyana’s post-independence history—will be preserved.

