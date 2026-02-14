Saturday, February 14, 2026
HomeNewsSTABROEK NEWS TO CEASE OPERATIONS IN MARCH AFTER MORE THAN FORTY YEARS
News

STABROEK NEWS TO CEASE OPERATIONS IN MARCH AFTER MORE THAN FORTY YEARS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
39

The End of an Era……….

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a stunning announcement that has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean media landscape, Stabroek News—Guyana’s flagship independent daily—announced on Friday that it will cease all operations in mid-March 2026. The decision marks the end of a 40-year legacy that defined the struggle for a free press in Guyana.

In a heartfelt editorial published online, the company described the decision as “extraordinarily difficult and painful,” citing a combination of historical hurdles and a modern economic environment that has become increasingly hostile to independent journalism.

A Legacy of Defiance

Founded in 1986 during a period of state media monopoly, Stabroek News emerged in an era when the state-owned Chronicle and state radio were the only primary sources of information. For four decades, the paper was regarded as a bastion of independence, often finding itself at odds with successive administrations.

Key Challenges Cited:

  • Ad Starvation: The newspaper famously endured periods where state-owned companies withheld advertisements—a tactic the entity described as a “crude attempt to muzzle the free press.”
  • The G$80 Million Debt: In a final act of public disclosure, the company revealed that the state-run Department of Public Information (DPI) currently owes the newspaper more than G$80,000,000 in unpaid advertising fees. Despite public and private pleas, the debt remains unsettled, which the board suggests is a tactic to “starve the company of operating funds.”
  • Licensing Obstacles: The company noted it had repeatedly sought—and been refused—a radio license, preventing it from evolving into a modern multimedia broadcaster.

An Unlevel Playing Field

The Board of Directors emphasized that while the paper was never driven solely by profit, it had to function as a business. The failure to secure a level playing field with competitors—many of whom allegedly enjoyed significant state privileges—made continued operations unsustainable.

“For 40 years Stabroek News beat the odds—economic, political, and cultural—every single day,” the publication stated. “Our history is one of triumph… but the anticipated progression from newspaper to multi-media broadcaster has been impossible.”

Impact on Media Freedom

The closure comes just days after Transparency International flagged Guyana for “intimidation of independent media” in its 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index. Critics and civil society groups have expressed alarm that the loss of Stabroek News will leave a massive vacuum in investigative journalism and public accountability at a time when the nation’s oil-driven economy requires more scrutiny than ever.

What Happens Next?

  • Final Edition: The last print and online updates are expected in mid-March.
  • Staffing: The closure affects dozens of journalists, editors, and technical staff, many of whom have spent decades with the institution.
  • The Archives: It remains unclear how the newspaper’s vast historical archives—a critical record of Guyana’s post-independence history—will be preserved.
Previous article
SIR RONALD SANDERS INDUCTED AS THE UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA’S 11TH CHANCELLOR
Next article
COMPLAINT AGAINST KWAME MCCOY STILL WITH THE SPEAKER, SPEAKER REPORTEDLY UNAWARE OF HOW TO MOVE FORWARD
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

20 YR OLD KILLED OVER FORBIDDEN LOVE AFFAIR IN SOPHIA

$440M SOD TURNED FOR COMPANY ROAD PRIMARY SCHOOL IN BUXTON