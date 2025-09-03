COMMONWEALTH OBSERVERS CITE INTIMIDATION, FLAWED VOTERS’ LIST, AND MEDIA IMBALANCE IN ELECTIONS REPORT

By: Javone Vickerie

Georgetown, Guyana – September 3, 2025 – The Commonwealth Observer Group has warned that Guyana’s 2025 general and regional elections, while peaceful on the surface, were clouded by serious issues that might threaten confidence in the country’s democratic process. At a press conference in Georgetown, Chairperson Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu, former Foreign Affairs Minister of Tonga, outlined concerns ranging from mistrust in the Guyana Elections Commission to imbalances in media coverage and the unchecked spread of misinformation.

The observers, who were deployed across seven regions, said their consultations revealed a deep sense of unease about the Elections Commission’s transparency and preparedness. “We heard from several stakeholders about the significant trust deficit with GECOM and its impact on the perceived credibility of the process,” Mrs. ‘Utoikamanu said. She noted that many questioned the reliability of the voters’ list, which some political actors insist is inflated. “We recommend that measures be taken to address this, including, for example, a full enumeration exercise,” she added. The Group further advised a review of GECOM’s structure, arguing that “its present composition compromises its ability to effectively operate and excludes important political stakeholders from deliberations and decision-making.”

The Group also turned its attention to the media environment. State-run outlets were criticized for giving disproportionate coverage to the governing party, while several private outlets admitted to censoring themselves for fear of victimization. New and smaller political parties reported being squeezed out of traditional platforms altogether, forcing them to rely almost exclusively on social media. While online campaigning allowed these movements to reach voters, the same channels became fertile ground for misinformation and disinformation. “We note with concern that misinformation and disinformation, a challenge to democracy, was prevalent in the media and in public discourse during the campaign period,” the Chairperson said. To counter this, she recommended “the establishment of an independent fact-checking mechanism to support democratic strengthening in Guyana.”

The mission also noted troubling reports of intimidation. Public servants, business owners, and ordinary citizens told observers they felt pressured to demonstrate allegiance to political factions, fearing they could lose jobs or opportunities if they did not. Such claims, while difficult to verify in the short term, add to the perception that elections in Guyana are not fought on an even playing field. “The Group was made aware of allegations of intimidation of public sector workers, local business owners, members of civil society groups, and community members who reportedly feared losing employment or economic opportunities if they failed to demonstrate support for a particular party,” Mrs. ‘Utoikamanu explained.

On the technical side, observers were struck by the absence of biometric verification technology. GECOM previously admitted it had explored the option but was unable to employ it due to legislative and administrative hurdles. “We recommend that early in the new election cycle, consideration again be given to the adoption of this technology,” the Chairperson said. The team also suggested that early voting, which is already offered to members of the disciplined forces, be extended to other essential workers who often struggle to participate on polling day.

These warnings mirror concerns voiced by other international observer missions, including the Carter Center and the Organization of American States (OAS) in both current and past elections. Both organizations have repeatedly highlighted weaknesses in GECOM’s structure, the need to clean the voters’ list, and the dangers of media bias and disinformation. In 2020, similar criticisms dominated their preliminary reports, with both bodies urging reforms to prevent contested outcomes. The Commonwealth’s latest assessment suggests that many of those same structural problems persist despite legislative updates in 2022 meant to clarify electoral rules.

Observers also underlined the irony that these flaws are unfolding at a moment when Guyana’s economy is booming. With a fivefold increase in GDP over the past five years, the country is entering a new era of prosperity driven by its oil wealth. Yet, as the Group noted, such rapid change raises the stakes of elections, intensifying competition and sharpening divisions. “We were informed that elections are often marked by ethnic polarization that contributes to a charged political atmosphere,” Mrs. ‘Utoikamanu observed, adding that while the campaign period was peaceful, “the credibility of elections rests not only on the conduct of polling day but on the integrity of the entire electoral process.”

The Commonwealth Observer Group will present its final report in the coming months, but its preliminary message is clear: unless Guyana tackles these red flags head-on, mistrust in its electoral system will remain entrenched.

Like this: Like Loading...