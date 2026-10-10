Where Is Daniel Seeram? Former Assistant Police Commissioner Questions

Paul Slowe Demands Answers as Convicted Border Patrol Director Remains in Police Custody Days After High Court Upholds Remand Order

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Several days after the High Court dismissed a pre-sentencing bail application and affirmed a lower court order remanding National Border Patrol Director Daniel Seeram to prison, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe, DSM, is demanding public transparency regarding Seeram’s physical whereabouts, asserting that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has acted unlawfully by failing to surrender the convicted former official to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Speaking during a public affairs podcast, Slowe raised serious questions regarding procedural favoritism, pointing out that prison officials have confirmed Seeram was never transferred into the penal system despite clear judicial orders committing him to custody pending sentencing for spousal assault.

Seeram, a former Regional Chairman for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), was convicted on Friday, October 2, 2026, for assaulting his ex-wife in September 2023. Presiding Magistrate Abigail Gibbs remanded him to prison pending formal sentencing scheduled for November 2, 2026.

Defense counsel’s subsequent efforts to overturn the remand order failed on Monday, October 5, 2026, when High Court Judge Madame Justice Joy Persaud-Singh formally upheld the magistrate’s ruling.

Unlawful Police Detention: The Mechanics of a Remand Warrant

Analyzing the legal and administrative rules governing custodial remands, Slowe stated that once a judicial officer issues a remand warrant, police custody must terminate without delay:

Strict Remand Mandate: A remand warrant prepared by a presiding Magistrate or High Court Judge explicitly directs the commissioner of police or arresting officers to convey the prisoner directly into the custody of the Director of Prisons at an authorized penal facility (such as Lusignan or Georgetown Prison).

A remand warrant prepared by a presiding Magistrate or High Court Judge explicitly directs the commissioner of police or arresting officers to convey the prisoner directly into the custody of the Director of Prisons at an authorized penal facility (such as Lusignan or Georgetown Prison). No Adult Police Remand: Under Guyanese statutory procedure, an adult convict cannot legally be remanded into police lockups once judicial committal orders take effect.

Under Guyanese statutory procedure, an adult convict cannot legally be remanded into police lockups once judicial committal orders take effect. The 4:00 PM Admission Rule: The only procedural exception that permits overnight detention in a station lockup applies when logistical delays prevent an escort from reaching the prison gates before the mandatory 4:00 PM admission cutoff. In such scenarios, standard standard operating procedure requires the detainee to be transported the following morning.

“Once you are remanded, that warrant that would have been prepared by the Magistrate who remanded you [or] Judge, is going to be specific,” Slowe explained.

“You cannot be legally remanded into police custody, if you are an adult in particular.”

Echoes of the Kevon Lorrimer Precedent

Slowe cautioned that this irregularity is not an isolated occurrence, drawing direct parallels to past administrative failures where politically sensitive or favored individuals were sheltered from standard prison admission:

The Lorrimer Incident: Slowe recalled the case of Kevon Lorrimer , who was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment but was never handed over to prison authorities to serve his custodial term.

Slowe recalled the case of , who was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment but was never handed over to prison authorities to serve his custodial term. Erosion of Equal Justice: The former Assistant Commissioner warned that failing to execute committal orders sends a dangerous signal that state-aligned elites and high-ranking security directors are shielded from the penal conditions ordinary citizens endure.

Mystery Surrounds Sparendaam Lockups

Before Monday’s High Court hearing, Seeram was held at the Sparendaam Police Station on the East Coast of Demerara.

However, days after Justice Persaud-Singh affirmed Magistrate Gibbs’s order, Seeram’s actual location remains unconfirmed. With prison authorities confirming he has not been processed through prison intake, serious questions remain as to whether Seeram continues to be held in an East Coast police station, admitted to an external medical facility, or accommodated outside formal detention structures.