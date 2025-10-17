Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeArticlesVP JAGDEO: 'INVESTIGATE ALL MOHAMED COLLABORATORS'
ArticlesBUSINESSCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

VP JAGDEO: ‘INVESTIGATE ALL MOHAMED COLLABORATORS’

By HGPTV
0
360

GEORGETOWN – Vice President and PPP/C General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has launched a political and legal offensive, yesterday demanding that local law-enforcement agencies “immediately” investigate and “sniff out” all “corrupt” public officials who allegedly collaborated with prominent businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, in a massive gold smuggling scheme. ​

The explosive call for an internal corruption probe follows the recent U.S. indictment of the father-son duo on 11 federal charges, including fraud, money laundering, and related offenses, charges that stem from a systematic operation to evade taxes on gold exports. ​

The Gold Board Under Scrutiny

​Speaking at a press conference at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo made it clear that the investigation must target multiple government agencies, specifically calling out the nation’s gold regulatory body: “The GRA, the police, must immediately start the investigation of all of those corrupt officials who collaborated, and the Gold Board, who collaborated with the Mohameds in smuggling the gold, in every period, in the APNU period as well as the period under the PPP,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

​He emphasized that the scope of the investigation must be comprehensive and non-partisan, covering the conduct of officials across both the previous APNU+AFC Coalition administration and the current PPP/C tenure.

​The Massive Tax Fraud Claims

​The U.S. indictment, which was entered into the court’s record on October 2, 2025, details a complex, multi-year conspiracy.

The filing allegedly states that Mohamed’s Enterprise, where Nazar Mohamed holds a 90% stake and Azruddin holds 10%, defrauded the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) by engaging in practices designed to avoid lawful reporting and compliance obligations for gold exports to Miami and Dubai.

​Jagdeo highlighted that the GRA has already conducted its own “extensive assessment” and allegedly unearthed billions in unpaid taxes. He added: “I expect that a full-fledged investigation would be launched into those people from the Gold Board…who may have been complicit in assisting the Mohameds to evade the massive sum of taxes.”​

The indictment cites severe U.S. legal provisions, including those covering wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering conspiracy, ensuring that any official found to have aided the fraud faces serious criminal exposure both at home and abroad.

Previous article
NO MORE GAMES: JAGDEO SAYS GOV’T TO FIGHT GAMBLING CRISIS WITH HIGHER TAXES
Next article
CHILD ALLEGEGLY HOSPITALIZED. BAT DROPPINGS CLOSE PORT KAITUMA SCHOOL
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Guyana records 140th COVID-19 related death

Man chopped to hand, forehead with cutlass during early morning row