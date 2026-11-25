HGP Nightly News – A cashier attached to the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) has revealed that she had to make telephone calls following the MV Barima tragedy to determine who had actually travelled aboard the vessel.

Appearing before the Commission of Inquiry, Goods Wharf cashier Atasha Washington testified that a software change described by management as an “upgrade” had removed individual passenger name fields from online group bookings.

The change reportedly occurred just two or three trips before the vessel capsized.

Washington explained that the previous system allowed customers to enter the names, telephone numbers and emergency contacts of each person travelling.

However, following the change, only one name could be entered, with additional travellers identified simply as “passenger one, passenger two, three, four, five.”

Washington said she raised the issue with her superintendent, who subsequently informed her that management had described the change as an upgrade.

On the morning of July 19, following the tragedy, Washington said she took the initiative to contact telephone numbers associated with MMG bookings to establish who had travelled.

“This was only for a record to see how many persons traveled on the boat and who were missing or not,” she testified.

The Commission also encountered difficulties reconciling passenger records, including duplicate entries, scratched-out names and information scattered across separate lists.

One commissioner described the situation as one of “absolute obscurity.”

An initial count of 131 was subsequently reduced to 116 booked passengers following a reconciliation of the records.

Washington further revealed that passengers were not required to present identification when purchasing tickets.

She recommended that national identification cards or birth certificates be required for every passenger before boarding a vessel.

The revelations have raised further questions about the department’s passenger recordkeeping practices and the reliability of its booking system at the time of the tragedy.