HGP Nightly News – The State spends approximately $2.1 million monthly on staff employed by three former presidents, according to records released by the Attorney General’s Chambers on Wednesday.

The disclosure comes as Attorney General Anil Nandlall pushes back against claims by the parliamentary opposition that the Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill 2026 could facilitate the abuse of State resources.

The records show that former President Donald Ramotar accounts for the largest monthly staffing expenditure, with five employees costing the treasury $996,878.

His staff includes an office manager/personal assistant, a driver/administrative support officer, two household workers and a research officer.

Meanwhile, former President David Granger employs four staff members at a monthly cost of $846,248.

His employees include an office manager earning $337,895, a research officer earning $298,043, a typist clerk earning $106,964 and a gardener earning $103,346.

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo employs two household workers, each earning $140,000 monthly, bringing his total staffing expenditure to $280,000.

Combined, the 11 employees cost the State $2,123,126 monthly, or approximately $25.5 million annually at the current salary rates.

Speaking on his programme, Issues in the News, on Tuesday evening, Nandlall also disclosed that former President Samuel Hinds does not receive benefits under the legislation because he resides in the United States, where he serves as Guyana’s Ambassador.

The Attorney General’s Chambers also released information on State vehicles assigned to the former presidents.

Nandlall cited the existing expenditure figures in rejecting the opposition’s claims surrounding the proposed legislation.