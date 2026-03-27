JORDAN PAYNE DIED FROM PERFORATED ULCER, AUTOPSY REVEALS

HGP Nightly News – An autopsy has shed the first ray of clinical light on the death of 30-year-old Otis John Jordan Payne, revealing that he died from peritonitis, a severe and life-threatening infection of the abdominal lining caused by a perforated stomach ulcer. But while the medical findings offer an initial cause of death, they are far from the end of the story.

Two police officers remain under close arrest, toxicology tests are pending, and an active investigation is underway into the circumstances that allowed a man in state custody to die from a medical condition that, left untreated, is entirely survivable. Payne, of South Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara, died while in custody at the Cove and John Police Station. He had been held since March 20th, arrested on charges of assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

The critical question now hanging over the investigation is not simply what killed him medically, but whether those responsible for his care while in custody recognised the signs of a deteriorating condition and acted on them, or whether Payne’s suffering went unaddressed in the hours and days before his death.

Toxicology samples have been taken from the body and sent for analysis to determine whether any substances may have played a role in his condition or contributed to his decline, a line of inquiry that investigators are clearly treating as significant enough to pursue in parallel with the broader probe.

The two police ranks on duty at the time of Payne’s death remain under close arrest and are actively assisting the investigation being led by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the internal body tasked with holding law enforcement accountable in precisely these kinds of circumstances.

Their continued detention signals that authorities are treating this as far more than a routine in-custody death, and that the question of whether proper duty of care was exercised remains open.

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